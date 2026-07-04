Celebrity cosmetologist Dr Aisshwarya Panddit answers skincare FAQs: Does drinking water really improve your skin?

In a world driven by social media trends and hacks, skincare is often influenced by fleeting fads rather than expert advice. In an exclusive interview with HT Lifestyle, celebrity cosmetologist Dr Aisshwarya Panddit debunks viral skincare myths and discusses everything from glass skin to celebrity beauty routines.

Dr Aisshwarya Panddit is a celebrity cosmetologist. (doctor__beautiful/Instagram)

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Known for her social media moniker ‘Doctor Beautiful,’ Dr Aisshwarya Panddit is an aesthetic physician and dermatologist based in Mumbai. She is the founder of Aesthetic Aura INC, specialising in advanced skincare, anti-ageing, injectables, and cosmetic laser treatments.

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What is the biggest misconception people have about "celebrity skin"?

The internet is obsessed with celebrity skincare routines, and it's no surprise—everyone wants to know the secret behind flawless, camera-ready skin. Speaking with HT Lifestyle, Dr Panddit said, "Celebrities are not born with flawless and beautiful skin. There’s so much hard work that goes inside when a celebrity is on camera.” She highlights that there is no one magic cream that celebrities use for flawless skin. “They have access to one of the best treatments available in the world and constant doctor monitoring. They follow a very healthy routine and manage lifestyle.” A 360 degree holistic approach is needed to get a celebrity's flawless skin all the time.

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What signs indicate that your skincare routine is actually doing more harm than good?

{{^usCountry}} From the 10-step skincare routine to the Korean skin care routine, the internet is obsessed over the number of steps one follows for the best looking skin. But sometimes a skincare routine does more harm than good. Adding to this, Dr Panddit highlighted that, “Using a lot of products, following someone else’s skincare routine without knowing your skin type, and layering a lot of active ingredients on skin can do more harm than good.” If someone could invest in only three skincare products, what should they be? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} From the 10-step skincare routine to the Korean skin care routine, the internet is obsessed over the number of steps one follows for the best looking skin. But sometimes a skincare routine does more harm than good. Adding to this, Dr Panddit highlighted that, “Using a lot of products, following someone else’s skincare routine without knowing your skin type, and layering a lot of active ingredients on skin can do more harm than good.” If someone could invest in only three skincare products, what should they be? {{/usCountry}}

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According to Dr Aisshwarya, there are three skincare products that everyone should invest in if you are a beginner, which includes sunscreen, a good antioxidant serum to protect your skin from oxidative stress, and moisturiser. “A lot of people think that because of oily skin they cannot use moisturiser. But that's completely false. Even if you have oily skin, you should definitely use a moisturiser which is made for your skin type,” said Dr Panddit.

Is sunscreen really non-negotiable even when you're indoors?

Sunscreen struggle is real, and a lot of people claim that it’s not necessary to apply sunscreen indoors. Dr Aisshwarya debunks this myth, stating, “There is something called ultraviolet ageing that happens due to the light that comes from our screens. So, even when you're indoors, sunscreen is non-negotiable.”

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Does drinking more water automatically improve your skin?

From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Alia Bhatt, several celebrities have spoken about the importance of staying hydrated, often linking drinking enough water to healthy, glowing skin. However, celebrity cosmetologist Dr Aisshwarya Panddit says the claim is only partly true and calls the idea that drinking more water alone can give you glowing skin a myth. “Drinking water keeps your skin hydrated and, thus, skincare products will support your skin routine. If your body is hydrated, it shows on your face as well,” said Dr Panddit.

Are pharmacy skincare products as effective as luxury brands?

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Pharmacy skincare products are gaining popularity on social media, with many dermatologists recommending them over expensive luxury brands. Dr Aisshwarya also advocated the same. She said, “Pharmacy products are sometimes actually better than luxury brands. What matters is the ingredients used in the products, not the brand it is associated with.”

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Can skincare products give you Korean glass skin?

Korean glass skin remains one of the biggest skincare trends on social media. In fact, many beauty brands now claim their products can help you achieve the coveted dewy, mirror-like glow. But Dr Aisshwarya calls it a myth. She explained that glass skin is something that is well-hydrated and reflects light."People often forget that Indian and Korean skin types are different, so no skincare product can guarantee the coveted Korean glass skin. Believing that a few products or ingredients alone can help Indian skin achieve that look is a myth," said Dr Panddit.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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