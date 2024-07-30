Chandra Namaskar: A step-by-step guide; expert shares benefits
From the sequence to the physical benefits of performing this yoga routine, know all about Chandra Namaskar here.
Yoga comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in strengthening the bones and the muscles and boosting immunity. In yoga, the sun salutation and moon salutation are two routines that focus on working and stretching the entire body. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa, Columnist and Author, shared the importance of moon salutation – the Chandra Namaskar. “The Chandra Namaskar is a salutation to the moon. The moon represents our emotions, emotional intelligence and taste. The left side is the moon's energy and is represented symbolically through this flow, while the sun is represented by the right,” he explained.
Sequence of Chandra Namaskar:
Asana 1: Pranam Asana – Prayer Pose
Asana 2: Hasta Uttanasana – Raised-arms Pose
Asana 3: Padahastasana – Standing Forward Bend Pose
Asana 4: Ashwasanchalan Asana – Equestrian Pose
Asana 5: Ardha Chandrasana – Half-moon Pose
Asana 6: Santolanasana - Plank Pose
Asana 7: Ashtanga Pranamasana – Eight-limbed Bow Pose
Asana 8: Bhujangasana - Cobra Pose
Asana 9: Adhomukhi Swanasana - Downward-facing Dog Pose
Asana 10: Ashwasanchalan Asana – Equestrian Pose
Asana 11: Ardha Chandrasana – Half-moon Pose
Asana 12: Padahastasana – Standing Forward Bend Pose
Asana 13: Hastha Utthan Asana – Raised-Arms Pose
Asana 14: Pranam Asana - Prayer Pose
Health benefits of Chandra Namaskar:
Physically, this flow strengthens the lower back and opens your shoulders. It mobilises the knees by lubricating the kneecaps and prevents them from turning stiff. The pelvic region becomes more flexible with regular practice. Chandra Namaskar also promotes weight loss and creates a sense of balance in your body. It also helps in strengthening and stretching the spine. It also helps in supporting the hamstrings, backs of legs and stomach muscles. Regular practice of Chandra Namaskar helps in boosting many bodily functions, such as digestive, respiratory and circulatory systems. Chandra Namaskar is ideally practiced at 6 pm facing the moon.
