Yoga and women’s health: 5 asanas that can help women lead a healthier life

Yoga comes with multiple health benefits. From strengthening the muscles to alleviating symptoms of many chronic disorders, yoga is a holistic approach to healing the body and the mind. Every year, International Day of Yoga is celebrated on June 21 to reinstate the importance of having a yoga routine in our daily lives, and how yoga can help us heal. Women go through various stages in their lives from reproduction to menstruation to menopause – all of these states are driven by hormonal changes. Disrupted menstrual cycles, early onset of menstruation, and prolonged menopausal transitions are some of the issues faced by women, that can lead to conditions such as fibroids, adenomyosis, and various other reproductive ailments. The Butterfly pose is a seated pose that helps in stimulating the pelvic region, alleviating menstrual discomfort.(Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa, author and columnist, said, "Yoga is a powerful tool that can help women navigate the complexities of hormonal changes throughout their lives. When practiced from a young age, yoga can prevent many health issues, and continued practice into the menopausal years can help prevent osteoporosis and promote heart health. Yoga fosters a harmonious relationship with the body, mind, and spirit, providing physical and emotional stability."

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

ALSO READ: Yoga for women's health: Try these exercises for menstrual health, weight loss, mental relaxation and during pregnancy

The theme of this year's International Day of Yoga is - Yoga for Women Empowerment. Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar noted down five yoga poses that can help women live a healthier life:

Baddha Konasana (butterfly pose):

Also known as the butterfly pose, this seated posture opens the hips and stimulates the pelvic region, alleviating menstrual discomfort and promoting circulation to the reproductive organs.

Surya Namaskara (sun salutation) and Chandra Namaskara (moon salutation):

Surya Namaskara ignites vitality and strength, while Chandra Namaskara helps foster introspection and emotional balance, together nurturing hormonal equilibrium.

The Healing Walk:

The healing walk involves walking with hands raised above the head, and palms facing outward. This gentle exercise helps in enhancing internal communication within the body, reducing muscle tension, and promoting overall well-being.

Hanumanasana (Lord Hanuman pose):

This split pose involves stretching the hamstrings, groin, and hips, enhancing flexibility and circulation in the lower body. It also helps in stimulating the reproductive organs, promoting overall pelvic health.

Vajrasana with Vajra Mudra:

Sitting in Vajrasana while holding Vajra Mudra helps in balancing circulation, stimulating blood supply, and channeling energy in the Vajra nadi, promoting overall health.