Children's Mental Health Awareness Day 2024: Date, history, significance and all that you need to know

Children's Mental Health Awareness Day 2024: Mental health of children should be taken care of. When a child has a healthy mental state, they grow up to be individuals with more development and clarity. It is also important for children to have access to treatment options for a better life. A child with mental disorders needs a lot of care and support – it is important that they have access to them. Every year, Children's Mental Health Awareness Day is observed with the intention of raising awareness about it. As we gear up to celebrate the special day for this year, here are a few things that we should know about. Every year, Children's Mental Health Awareness Week is observed from May 7 to May 13.(Unsplash)

Every year, Children's Mental Health Awareness Week is observed from May 7 to May 13. May 7 is the first day of Children's Mental Health Awareness Week and is observed as Children's Mental Health Awareness Day.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) in the United States in the year 2005, started the celebrations of Children's Mental Health Awareness Day to educate people about the mental health issues faced by children and youth and urge people to come together to eradicate such challenges.

The best way to celebrate Children's Mental Health Awareness Day is by educating ourselves about the mental health challenges faced by children and youth. We can also get ourselves involved in local activities to help children around us with their daily challenges. We can host a children's mental health event where we can urge people to come together and speak up about mental health disorders.; the stigma around children's mental health needs to be shattered and we should address the conditions with an open mind. We can also work with doctors and practitioners to provide treatment, care and support to children with mental health issues.