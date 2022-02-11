Chris Hemsworth demonstrates workout routine for 'explosive power and strength'

Chris Hemsworth is our fitness goal. The actor, when not working, makes it a point to share health tips for his fans on Instagram. The actor believes in working out in animal mode and toning his body to perfection, and hence, his Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos of himself engrossed in doing the same.

Chris Hemsworth believes in acing every workout routine to perfection. The actor keeps sharing snippets of how he prepares for his action sequences as well on his Instagram profile. The videos are witness to the hard work, dedication and the focus that the actor puts into his gym routine.

Chris, a day back, shared a video of himself demonstrating several workouts that are to be performed for strength and power. In the video, Chris, with a ball, can be seen performing various workout routines that engage all the muscle groups of the body. "A great full body workout to help build explosive power and strength," wrote Chris.

In the video, Chris, dressed in a grey T-shirt and a pair of black gym shorts, can be seen working on his arm muscles by throwing the ball to a wall beside and catching it. Then he can be seen doing sit-ups holding the ball in his hands. In the later part of the video, Chris can be seen performing pushups with it as well. He also noted down the workout routine and the number of repetitions that are to be performed:

Slam right x 5 repetitions

Slam left x 5 repetitions

Slam x 5 repetitions

Front squat x 5 repetitions

push up x 5 repetitions each side

Sit up x 5 repetitions

Russian twist x 5 repetitions each side

Chris further added that the workout routine should be performed four times with rest for 2 minutes between each set.