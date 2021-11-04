Chris Hemsworth is punching his ‘way through jet lag,’ like this…

Chris Hemsworth knows a quick fix to jet lags. The actor, who is a fitness enthusiast and swears by high intensity workouts, is often spotted working out in animal mode at his gym. Chris’s pictures and videos, fresh from his fitness routine, are extremely motivating for his Instagram family.

Chris had a long flight and was jet lagged but not anymore, because he knows how to fix it right away. The actor shared a set of pictures of himself on his Instagram profile on Wednesday and shared the fix for jet lags with his fans.

In the pictures, Chris can be seen photographed in the middle of action. In one of the pictures, Chris can be seen engrossed in his punching workout routine. Dressed in a grey tee shirt, Chris can be seen wearing boxing gloves as his hand made its way to a punching bag in full force.

“Punching my way through jet lag. With some high intensity training. Nothing gets you over a long trip like a punchy workout,” wrote Chris and shared his fitness routine with his Instagram family. Take a look at his pictures here:

Within minutes, Chris’ pictures were flooded with likes and comments from his fans, friends and colleagues from the film industry. Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction co-star Rudhraksh Jaiswal commented, “Killer hook,” while his photographer Cristian Prieto wrote, “Boom how was that timing.”

Chris Hemsworth’s Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos of his fitness routine. A few days back, Chris shared a video of himself where he can be seen performing multiple high intensity workouts simultaneously. “Transitioning from heavy weight training to a lot more body weight functional movements concentrating on agility, strength and speed,” read an excerpt of his post.

Punching workout, as performed by Chris in the pictures, come with multiple health benefits. They help in improving the strength of the upper body, bone and ligaments. They also help in enhancing core stability, coordination, stamina and endurance.

