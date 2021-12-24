Christmas 2021: Give your cookies a healthy makeover with these ingredients

Christmas 2021: Christmas is officially here, and the market is filled with cookies and treats of various shapes and flavours, from sweet to savoury ones. While Christmas cookies around the world would vary according to the culture, the joy of gifting and sharing is common to everyone.

Christmas is incomplete without cookies, but over-indulging in the sweet treats could play havoc with one’s fitness goals and make one work extra hard to compensate for the overindulgence. Not if you pick your ingredients wisely and opt for healthy alternatives to high-calorie stuff.

Almond flour instead of all-purpose flour

Almond flour can be used instead of all-purpose flour in your Christmas cookie making it more diabetes friendly. Almond flour is made by grinding blanched almonds into fine powder.

“Refined ingredients cause a spike in our blood sugar levels, which eventually leaves us feeling tired and increases our overall cravings,” says Shriya Naheta Wadhwa, Wellness Expert and Founder of Zama Organics.

Nut butter instead of regular one

Instead of the regular butter, go for nut butter to make your cookies healthier. Nut Butter is a spread made by blending nuts until it releases its natural oils and forms a paste-like consistency.

Cinnamon for flavour and health

Cinnamon not only gives an irresistible flavour to your goodies and blends in with every dish be it sweet, savoury or spicy, it also has multiple health benefits.

“Known to regulate blood sugar levels, cinnamon is a warming spice and lends a sweet smell to your cookie, reducing the need to add extra sugar or sugar substitutes, making it a great addition to your favorite cookie recipe,” says Wadhwa.

The power of ginger

Ginger powder can be a good addition to baked foods as it has a nice earthy flavour that pairs well with spices like cinnamon and nutmeg.

"Even though ginger may have gained new-found appeal amidst the pandemic, it has always been known to have a plethora of benefits as it's loaded with antioxidants and has a host of anti-inflammatory properties," says Wadhwa.

Dark chocolate for chocoholics

If you are a chocolate lover and a fitness freak at the same time, dark chocolate is the perfect ingredient for you.

“Choose single origin artisanal chocolates that are 70% dark or more to use in your recipe. Simply crush your chocolate bar of choice using a mortar pestle and add to your cookie dough in the end before baking,” advises the expert.

Raw honey instead of sugar

Refined sugar is perhaps the unhealthiest ingredient in a cookie. Avoiding it in your recipe can increase the health quotient of your treat by several notches. “Raw honey can lend the desired sweetness to your cookie without compromising on the flavour,” says Wadhwa.

