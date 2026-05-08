Clinical nutritionist reveals 10 summer cooling foods that may help women manage PCOS better

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is one of the most common hormonal disorders in women. It affects 10-13% of women of reproductive age and is characterised by irregular periods, cysts in the ovaries, and high androgen levels. Managing it during summer requires a focus on foods that not only help regulate hormones and insulin levels but also support hydration and reduce internal heat. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rohini Somnath Patil, an MBBS doctor, clinical nutritionist, author, and entrepreneur with over 9+ years of experience in metabolic and lifestyle health, shared cooling food options for women in summer.

Cooling foods to manage PCOS better in summers.(Pexel)

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Also read | Managing PCOS while working a 9-to-5 job? Nutritionist shares 3 tips for women to balance hormones and blood sugar

1. Cucumber

Dr Rohini highlighted that cucumber is high in water content and thus it helps with hydration and reduces bloating.

2. Buttermilk (chaas)

Buttermilk is one of the best cooling foods in summers. It is a probiotic-rich drink that supports digestion and gut health.

Buttermilk is a probiotic-rich drink that supports digestion and gut health. (Unsplash)

3. Coconut water

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{{^usCountry}} According to Dr Rohini, coconut water is naturally refreshing and rich in electrolytes. You can consume it in the morning or evening. 4. Mint (pudina) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr Rohini, coconut water is naturally refreshing and rich in electrolytes. You can consume it in the morning or evening. 4. Mint (pudina) {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Mint contains methanol, which provides a natural cooling sensation. It aids in digestion and makes a perfect beverage. 5. Watermelon {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mint contains methanol, which provides a natural cooling sensation. It aids in digestion and makes a perfect beverage. 5. Watermelon {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Watermelon is a seasonal summer fruit and is known for its high water content. It is hydrating and low in calories, ideal for managing weight. 6. Bottle gourd (lauki) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Watermelon is a seasonal summer fruit and is known for its high water content. It is hydrating and low in calories, ideal for managing weight. 6. Bottle gourd (lauki) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Bottle gourd is another summer vegetable which is light, easy to digest, and supports metabolic health. You can consume it in the form of curry. 7. Ash gourd (petha) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bottle gourd is another summer vegetable which is light, easy to digest, and supports metabolic health. You can consume it in the form of curry. 7. Ash gourd (petha) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Dr Rohini highlighted that ash gourd is known for its cooling properties and detox support. You can consume it in the morning to detox your body. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Rohini highlighted that ash gourd is known for its cooling properties and detox support. You can consume it in the morning to detox your body. {{/usCountry}}

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Watermelon is hydrating and low in calories, ideal for managing weight. (Unsplash)

8. Leafy greens

There is no substitute for leafy greens. They provide essential nutrients while being light on digestion.

9. Soaked chia seeds

Chia seeds are nutrient dense superfoods which are rich in fibre, protein, omega-3 fatty acids, and antioxidants. It helps regulate blood sugar and keep you full longer.

10. Curd (yoghurt)

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According to Dr Rohini, curd supports gut health and helps maintain hormonal balance. You can consume a bowl of curd with your lunch.

Dr Rohini said, “For women with PCOS, the key is to choose foods that are low glycaemic, anti-inflammatory, and hydrating. Avoid excessive intake of sugary drinks, processed foods, and refined carbohydrates, especially in summer, as they can worsen insulin resistance and inflammation.”

Simple habits like staying well-hydrated, eating fresh seasonal produce, and maintaining regular meal timings can make a significant difference in managing PCOS symptoms during the hotter months.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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