Gynaecologist lists 5 PCOS symptoms in teens that parents often overlook: Rapid weight gain, severe acne

Polycystic Ovary Sundrome, or PCOS, is a common hormonal disorder that affects women, especially in the reproductive years. However, in teenage girls, the symptoms of PCOS are often confused with normal puberty changes. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Aruna Kalra, director of obstetrics and gynaecology at CK Birla Hospital in Gurugram said, "This delay in recognition can affect long-term health, from fertility to metabolic wellbeing."

Dr Aruna Kalra further listed the symptoms that should be treated immediately:

1. Irregular periods beyond the first few years

It’s common for menstrual cycles to be unpredictable in the first 1–2 years after menarche. But if a teenager continues to have very irregular, infrequent, or absent periods beyond this window, it may signal PCOS. Many parents assume it’s stress or diet-related, delaying timely medical evaluation.

2. Severe acne that doesn’t respond to regular treatment

Hormonal acne, especially on the lower face, jawline, or chest, that persists despite over-the-counter remedies can be a red flag. Unlike typical teenage breakouts, PCOS-related acne is often inflamed, stubborn, and linked to excess androgen (male hormone) levels.

3. Excessive hair growth or sudden hair loss

Unwanted facial or body hair (on the chin, upper lip, chest, or stomach) is one of the clearest signs of hormonal imbalance but is often dismissed as a cosmetic concern. Conversely, thinning hair on the scalp, similar to male-pattern hair loss, can also point to PCOS in teens.

4. Rapid weight gain or difficulty losing weight

Many teens with PCOS struggle with weight management despite normal eating habits and activity. This is linked to insulin resistance, a key driver of the condition. Parents may mistake it as lifestyle-related, overlooking the underlying hormonal issues.

5. Mood swings and low self-esteem

Teenagers with PCOS often experience mood fluctuations, anxiety, or low self-confidence due to visible symptoms like acne or excess hair. These emotional struggles can be as impactful as the physical signs, yet they're rarely associated with PCOS by families.

