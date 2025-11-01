Clinical psychologist shares 6 early warning signs of dementia in middle-aged adults

Dementia is a group of neurodegenerative conditions that affect essential cognitive skills and the ability to perform everyday activities. It is conventionally believed to show up in old age, typically after 60, but the early onset can begin as early as middle age. Middle-aged adults confuse dementia's cognitive decline with natural ageing's forgetfulness. (Picture credit: Freepik)

ALSO READ: Red meat eaters beware! Study shows it could increase dementia risks; suggests safer proteins

A study published in Translational Psychiatry on February 17, 2025, revealed that the prevalence of dementia among people aged 40 to 64 alarmingly doubled globally over the past three decades. This is troubling as it demonstrates that even those who are in their 40s and 50s are not free from the risk.

To learn more about the early signs middle-aged adults should know of, HT Lifestyle reached out to clinical psychologist and dementia specialist Neha Sinha, CEO and co-founder of Epoch Elder Care. According to her, middle-aged adults may mistake their forgetfulness as a natural part of ageing. But they are not the same.

"As we age, our memories fade or haze a bit. But there is a difference between ageing and dementia," Neha said, highlighting that this distinction is vital; otherwise, when one overlooks, it may cause delay in diagnosis and treatment.

Dementia goes beyond just forgetting minor things. The cognitive decline is much more debilitating than regular forgetfulness. "The cognitive changes seen in early dementia are significantly more profound than memory loss," Neha added. The brain's structure itself changes in dementia, not just what it remembers. So, if usually a middle-aged person occasionally forgets where they have kept the keys, someone with early dementia may altogether forget what the key is for in the first place, or how and where to use them.

As per the psychologist, one needs to recognise the early signs as they are critical for seeking medical attention:

She suggested these 5 early warning signs of dementia that middle-aged adults need to take note of:

These are the signs one should pay close attention to. (Picture credit: Gemini AI)

1. Disruptive memory loss

Repeatedly forgetting recent information, important dates, or repeating questions, disrupting daily life, indicates the onset of cognitive decline.

This leads to dependence on family for routine tasks that once could be managed independently.

2. Difficulty performing familiar tasks

Tasks that were once second nature, such as following a recipe, paying bills, or navigating to a familiar location, may suddenly become confusing or incomplete.

This loss of functionality can be both frustrating and frightening.

3. Confusion about time or place

Losing track of dates, seasons, or even one’s surroundings is another concerning sign.

Individuals may become disoriented, unsure of how they arrived somewhere or what day it is, leading to anxiety and withdrawal.

4. New problems with language

Language difficulties often emerge subtly; pausing mid-conversation, struggling to find the right words, or using incorrect ones.

These disruptions can make communication increasingly isolating and emotionally distressing.

5. Poor or decreased judgment

It is also important to look for decreased judgment.

This can include a person's poor judgment in financial matters, falling for monetary scams, or making unusually large purchases.

6. Withdrawal or low mood

Emotional withdrawal, loss of interest in social activities, or a persistently low mood can sometimes precede cognitive symptoms.

What may appear as mild depression might actually reflect early brain changes related to dementia.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.