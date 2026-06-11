Coach reveals 3 exercises his 63 YO mom does to walk, climb stairs confidently: ‘For parents to stay independent in 70s’

Joshua recommends three functional movements to improve daily tasks like standing up and lifting objects. According to him, these exercises prioritise long-term mobility and injury prevention , such as reducing the likelihood of dangerous falls, rather than superficial fitness goals.

However, it can be hard to convince your parents or grandparents to exercise regularly. On June 8, Joshua Tan, a fitness coach who helps his 63-year-old mother work out regularly to become more independent, shared a strength training strategy specifically designed to help ageing parents maintain their physical independence.

Old age doesn't mean that you have to stop exercising. In fact, research shows that older adults should engage in some form of physical activity every day to improve their health, have a strong body, and reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke.

If your parents are in their 60s, the coach suggested three exercises they should be doing to help them remain independent in their 70s. He noted that they help your parents build leg strength and regain their independence. “Strong legs aren’t just for exercise—they’re essential for everyday life. Walking confidently, climbing stairs, carrying groceries, and reducing the risk of falls all start with maintaining strength,” he added.

He highlighted, “My mom's 63, and this is what I've been getting her to do.” The workouts he recommends are squats, deadlifts, and calf raises. Here's why they should do them:

Squats: So getting up from the bed in the morning is pain-free.

So getting up from the bed in the morning is pain-free. Deadlifts: So her back doesn't ache when she picks things up from the floor.

So her back doesn't ache when she picks things up from the floor. Calf raises: So she has good balance, reducing her risk of falling. Joshua noted that these aren't exercises meant for aesthetics, but rather to help our parents stay independent as they grow older. “It's never too late to start building strength. If you start in your 50s or 60s, start your independence for your 70s and 80s now,” he added.

Importance of exercising in old age According to a Johns Hopkins report, there are many benefits of regular exercise for older adults. Apart from reducing the risk of heart disease and stroke, it also helps lower blood pressure, reduce the risk of falls and serious injuries, slow the body's loss of muscle and bone mass, increase flexibility, tone muscles, and build stronger bones.

Exercising can also help older adults improve mobility and balance, relieve insomnia and stress, live a longer and healthier life, reduce joint and muscle pain, and reduce the risk of chronic diseases.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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