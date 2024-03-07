Covid cases spike in North India; symptoms to preventive tips, all you want to know

Covid cases have been on rise for the last few weeks in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Bihar, owing to temperature fluctuations and emergence of newer and more contagious strains, say experts. Delhi has reported 63 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, while other northern states such as Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar too are witnessing an uptick. Delhi has last reported such numbers in May last year. In the last 15 days, Delhi logged 459 cases of Covid, which is up from 191 in the previous fortnight and 73 in the 15-day period before that. (Also read: COVID-19 rapid tests still work against new variants – researchers keep ‘testing the tests,’ and they pass) Covid cases spike in North India: Staying vigilant and following preventive measures, including vaccination, remains crucial to mitigating the spread of the virus,. (Shutterstock)

The recent surge in Covid-19 cases across northern India, encompassing states like Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar, has raised concerns and the upswing could be attributed to a combination of key factors from low testing rates, emergence of mutant variants to fluctuating weather conditions in North India.

Dr. H Guru Prasad, Associate Clinical Director and Head of Department, Internal Medicine, CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad in an interview with HT Digital shares possible causes behind Covid surge in North India.

What's causing Covid spike in North India?

Dr Prasad says the new mutants could be more transmissible than previous ones and also there is a region-specific trend of uptick in cases. While north India is currently experiencing spike, cases in South India are on decline.

"The recent rise in Covid-19 cases in northern India is influenced by a combination of factors, including the emergence of mutant variants, low testing rates, previous waves, regional variations, and the impact of weather conditions. Staying vigilant and following preventive measures, including vaccination, remains crucial to mitigating the spread of the virus," he says.

• Emergence of mutant variants: The rise in infections is linked to the emergence of highly transmissible mutant variants, including Omicron XE and BA.2, contributing significantly to the current spike³.

• Testing rates and actual count: Low testing rates suggest that the actual number of cases is likely much higher, with reported figures not fully reflecting the true extent of infections.

• Previous waves and variants: India has faced waves of Covid-19 cases driven by various variants, with the B.1.617 variant, known as the 'double mutant,' believed to be more transmissible than previous strains.

• Regional variation: While northern states witness a surge, other regions exhibit diverse trends. For example:

- Karnataka, which recently faced a spike, is now observing a decline in cases.

- Maharashtra has remained relatively stable over the past three fortnights.

• Weather conditions: Unfavourable weather patterns, including temperature and humidity variations, play a crucial role in the recent spike by creating an environment conducive to viral transmission.

Symptoms of Covid-19

Covid-19 can cause a range of symptoms, from mild to severe. Common symptoms include:

• Fever

• Cough

• Weakness

• Body ache

• Runny nose

• Stuffy nose

• Headache

In severe cases, patients may experience reduced blood oxygen saturation and intense respiratory distress, requiring mechanical ventilation.

Preventive tips

To protect yourself and prevent the spread of the virus, follow Dr Prasad's guidelines:

1. Wash your hands: Regularly wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

2. Avoid touching your face: Refrain from touching your face, especially your eyes, nose, and mouth.

3. Physical distancing: Maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others, especially in crowded places.

4. Wear masks: Use masks, especially during times of high transmission.

5. Good hygiene: Cover your mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing.

6. Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of fluids to stay well-hydrated.

7. Avoid sick people: Minimise close contact with individuals showing respiratory symptoms.

8. Good indoor air flow: Ensure proper ventilation indoors.

9. Vaccination: Get vaccinated to protect yourself and reduce the severity of symptoms.