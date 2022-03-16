Covid vaccination in 12-14 age group: Know common side-effects and precautions from experts

The vaccination drive for children aged 12-14 has kick-started in India bringing relief to parents who were worried about the safety of their children post reopening of schools. As newer strains of Covid-19 continue to cause outbreaks across the globe, experts say it's high time to get children vaccinated. (Also read: Covid vaccines for small kids: Why's it taking so long?)

"The only way to break this cycle of Covid transmission is to vaccinate the susceptible population. Once we get vaccine immunity or herd immunity, it will prevent recurrent or severe Covid infection," says Dr Yogesh Kumar Gupta, Head of Pediatric Intensive Care Unit, Fortis Hospitals, Bannerghatta Road, Bengaluru.

For parents who are worrying about whether or not they should get their child vaccinated at the moment, experts say it's perfectly fine to go ahead with it except if the kid is down with fever or if he/she is on any kind of blood thinner.

"There are no specific precautions as such but if someone has viral infection or any fever, they can wait for one to two weeks before going for vaccination. If the child is on any kind of blood thinners, they need to discuss it with their pediatrician beforehand and accordingly plan for the vaccination," adds Dr Gupta.

Side-effects of Covid vaccine in kids

"Usually, one can expect low grade fever, flu like symptoms or pain at the injection site. Uncommon ones can be giddiness or anaphylaxis (allergic) reaction," says the expert.

'Children at risk to be covered first'

"Vaccination for children would be done in a staggered manner. The first priority would be to children who are at risk of complications due to covid infection Eg those with pre-existing cardiac or respiratory illness and then to adolescents and then younger children. Immunisation of all children in all age groups would take many months and may take up to a year or so. So this should not be criteria for sending them to schools and engaging in other social activities. At the same time, immunization of children as and when it is available to them must be ensured," says Dr Vaidehi Dande, Consultant Pediatrician and Neonatologist, Symbiosis Hospital.