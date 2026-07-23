Delhi is once again witnessing a period of political unrest as students continue to protest over the alleged irregularities in India's education system surrounding the 2026 NEET paper leak, led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). With crowds gathering in increasing numbers at Central Delhi's Jantar Mantar area, the peaceful demonstrations took a disorderly turn on July 20 and have only intensified in recent days. Law enforcement authorities have employed crowd-control measures, including the use of tear gas, to disperse protesters.

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Amid growing concerns over the health effects of tear gas exposure on protesters and questions about the appropriate steps to take afterwards, HT Lifestyle spoke to Dr Bimalpreet Kaur Mohan – director, chief radiologist and women's health expert at Capital Health Clinic in Hauz Khas, New Delhi. She explains what tear gas actually is, how it affects the body, the immediate symptoms it can cause, its potential long-term risks, and the first-aid measures to follow after exposure.

What is tear gas and how does it work?

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{{^usCountry}} Dr Mohan points out that despite its name, tear gas is not actually a gas but a chemical irritant. When it comes into contact with sensitive nerve endings in the eyes, nose, mouth, skin and airways, it triggers intense irritation and activates the body's inflammatory response. This is what causes the immediate symptoms. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Mohan points out that despite its name, tear gas is not actually a gas but a chemical irritant. When it comes into contact with sensitive nerve endings in the eyes, nose, mouth, skin and airways, it triggers intense irritation and activates the body's inflammatory response. This is what causes the immediate symptoms. {{/usCountry}}

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The radiologist highlights, “Although it is commonly called tear gas, it is actually a chemical irritant released as fine particles into the air. When these particles come into contact with the eyes, nose, mouth, skin, or airways, they irritate sensitive nerve endings. This triggers a strong protective response by the body, leading to excessive tearing, coughing, sneezing, and burning sensations that encourage a person to move away from the source.”

Immediate symptoms after tear gas exposure

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According to Dr Mohan, the effects of tear gas are usually felt almost immediately after exposure, primarily affecting the eyes and respiratory tract. It irritates the airways, causing a burning sensation, coughing, throat irritation and difficulty breathing. In addition, exposed skin may also be affected.

She explains, “Tear gas affects the eyes and respiratory tract almost immediately. People commonly complain of intense watering of the eyes, a burning sensation, blurred vision, coughing, throat irritation, runny nose, and difficulty breathing. Some may also experience burning or redness of the skin, especially on exposed areas. While these symptoms usually improve after leaving the affected environment, anyone with asthma or underlying lung disease may experience a more severe reaction.”

Tear gas is a chemical irritant that affects the respiratory tracts, eyes and skin.

Possibility of long-term risks after exposure

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While the effects of tear gas are generally short-lived and tend to subside once the chemical has cleared from the body, the radiologist cautions that people with asthma, chronic respiratory conditions or pre-existing eye disorders may be at a higher risk of complications. For these individuals, exposure can trigger more severe symptoms and may require prompt medical attention.

Dr Mohan emphasises, “For most healthy individuals, the effects are short-lived and resolve once the chemical is cleared from the body. However, prolonged exposure or exposure in enclosed spaces can increase the risk of ongoing eye irritation, breathing difficulties, or skin inflammation. Individuals with asthma, chronic respiratory illnesses, or existing eye conditions should be particularly cautious, as recovery may take longer and medical attention could be required.”

First-aid measures after exposure

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Dr Mohan recommends taking the following steps if you're exposed to tear gas to help minimise irritation and reduce its effects:

Leave the affected area and get to fresh air as quickly as possible.

Avoid rubbing your eyes because it can worsen the irritation.

Flush the eyes with plenty of clean water or saline, and wash exposed skin with mild soap and water.

Remove contaminated clothing carefully and wash it before wearing it again.

If breathing remains difficult or vision does not improve, seek medical care immediately.

How to minimise risk of exposure?

Dr Mohan emphasises that the best way to avoid the effects of tear gas is to stay away from areas where it may be deployed. However, if exposure is a possibility, wearing appropriate protective gear can help reduce direct contact with the chemical. She recommends protective goggles, a well-fitted mask and full-sleeved clothing to minimise exposure to the eyes, airways and skin.

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The radiologist explains, “If there is a possibility of tear gas being used, avoiding the area is the most effective form of protection. Protective goggles can reduce direct eye exposure, while a well-fitted mask may help limit the inhalation of some airborne particles, although it cannot completely block them. Wearing full-sleeved clothing, avoiding contact lenses, and leaving the area without delay can also reduce the intensity of exposure.”

She concludes, “Tear gas is intended to temporarily incapacitate through intense irritation, but that does not mean it is harmless. Most people recover without lasting effects, yet vulnerable groups – including children, older adults, pregnant women, and those with asthma or other respiratory illnesses – can experience more serious complications. Recognising symptoms early, taking prompt first-aid measures, and seeking medical help when symptoms persist are the best ways to prevent avoidable health risks.”

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Dr Bimalpreet Mohan is the Director and Head of the Department of Radiology at Capital Health & Diagnostic Clinic, Hauz Khas, New Delhi, with over 15 years of experience in advanced diagnostic imaging. She specialises in MRI, CT scans, ultrasound, Doppler imaging, mammography and breast imaging. Dr Mohan has also co-authored research published in peer-reviewed medical journals. In 2019, she received the Budding Radiologist of the Year – North India award at the National Fertility Awards.