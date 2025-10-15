Dentist shares 6 signs you have misaligned teeth, reveals major risks to posture and spine

Misaligned teeth are more than just a cosmetic concern. You may think it is keeping a picture-perfect smile out of your reach and making you conscious of saying cheese in pictures. But reality is much more sobering than a simple aesthetic concern. Misaligned teeth may cause discomfort in your jaw, but the impact is far-reaching, affecting even posture and body balance. It demonstrates how the body is vastly interconnected and why one shouldn't dismiss it, because then they have to face consequences in a completely unrelated part of the body. You may have misaligned teeth if you are not able to chew properly. (Picture credit: Shutterstock)

To understand more about the wider risks of misaligned teeth, Dr Tania Nijhawan, dentist and founder of Udana Wellness, shared how this orthodontic issue affects the spine.

Explaining misalignments, she said, “Misalignments such as overbites, underbites, crossbites, or uneven bites can create a chain reaction of physical discomfort extending well beyond the mouth.”

6 signs of misaligned teeth

Before we explore how misaligned teeth impact your spinal health, let's see what some of the signs are. The dentist shared these 6 common signs for you to identify:

1. Crowded or overlapping teeth

If your teeth appear to be battling for space- twisting, overlapping, or sitting unevenly.

This is typically one of the most obvious indicators of misalignment.

2. Noticeable gaps between teeth

Spaces between teeth, particularly if they were not always present, can suggest alignment problems.

These gaps can cause food to become stuck or interfere with your speech, and they frequently indicate that your teeth or jaw do not fit together properly.

3. Uneven wear or little chips

When the bite is not balanced, certain teeth experience additional pressure during eating.

Even if no injury has occurred, you may see flattened edges or little chips over time.



4. Difficult chewing comfortably

Uneven biting often indicates misalignment.

It shows up in the way your teeth don't sit properly when you close your jaw, or when one chews better only from one side.

5. Jaw clicking or tightness

A clicking sound, stiffness, or pain in the jaw or temples might be caused by your teeth not contacting properly.

Your jaw muscles work overtime to compensate.

6. Mouth breathing or lips that do not close naturally

Some patients with misalignment struggle to keep their lips closed at rest, resulting in mouth breathing or dry lips.

This might be a subtle but revealing indication that the teeth or jaw are out of equilibrium.

How do misaligned teeth affect your posture, balance and bones?

Your poor dental alignment is connected to neck pain!(Picture credit: Adobe Stock)

Now that you know what misaligned teeth look like, let's explore its ripple effect on your jaw, surrounding muscles and all the way through the neck, shoulders and spine.

“The jaw is connected to the head, neck, and spine through a network of muscles and nerves. When teeth are misaligned, the temporomandibular joint (TMJ), which links the jawbone to the skull, can become strained,” Dr Tania explained. “This tension leads to stiffness in facial muscles, jaw pain, or difficulty opening and closing the mouth. Over time, it radiates outward, causing discomfort in the neck, shoulders, and back.”

In other words, your dental health is closely connected with musculoskeletal health. The dentist further shed light on how the body soon struggles to balance because of poor posture and chronic musculoskeletal issues.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.