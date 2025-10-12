Birla Hospital orthopaedic surgeon shares ‘correct sitting posture’ to prevent joint and knee pain: ‘Sitting on floor…’

Sitting for long hours, whether at work, at home, or while travelling, can take a serious toll on your joints and knees if done incorrectly. Poor posture often leads to pain, stiffness, and even long-term damage. To help prevent these issues, Dr Debashish Chanda, an orthopaedic surgeon at CK Birla Hospital, Gurgaon, shared tips on the correct sitting posture in his October 10 Instagram post to keep your joints healthy and your body comfortable throughout the day. (Also read: AIIMS Raipur orthopaedic surgeon shares '1 silent problem' that damages women's knees: ‘Even simple stiffness can…’ ) Poor sitting posture can lead to joint damage over time, Dr Chanda warns. (Freepik)

How does sitting incorrectly affect your joints?

Many of us think we can sit in any position without affecting our joints or knees, but according to Dr Debashish, that’s a misconception. “Do you think you can sit in any posture and never have problems in your joints or knees? That’s completely wrong,” he says.

Dr Chanda explains that cross-legged sitting puts excessive pressure on the joints, which can cause them to wear out over time. “Sitting on the floor for hours is not a good habit. Your hips and knees may start giving you trouble,” he adds.

What's the correct sitting posture to protect your knees?

So, what’s the correct way to sit? “You should sit on a chair with a height equal to your knees, so that your knees are bent at a 90-degree angle. Place your feet flat on the floor. This ensures your posture stays correct and your knees remain strong for years without causing any problems,” Dr Chanda advises.

He emphasises the importance of paying attention to your posture daily to keep your joints healthy and prevent long-term issues.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.