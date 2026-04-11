Dentist with 40 years of experience reveals hack to avoid teeth stains: Should you brush before or after coffee?
Brush before or after coffee? Follow Dr Mark Burhenne's ‘simple’ tip that can make a big difference in preventing stains and protecting enamel.
For millions of coffee drinkers, the morning ritual is sacred, but the order of operations — caffeine first or toothbrush first — remains a point of contention. Dr Mark Burhenne, a San Francisco-based dentist with more than 40 years of experience, weighed in on the habit, suggesting that most people are doing it backward if they want to avoid stains. Also read | Don't brush your teeth before sleeping? Doctor explains why skipping brushing may do more harm than just risk cavities
In an insight shared via Instagram on February 20, Dr Burhenne explained that the truth about teeth staining lies in the microscopic environment of the mouth after a night of sleep. "When you drink coffee before brushing your teeth, the milk proteins stick better to your teeth, because last night’s biofilm is sticky," Dr Burhenne said.
The role of 'biofilm'
He shared that the primary culprit isn't just the coffee itself, but the layer of bacteria and proteins — known as biofilm — that accumulates on tooth enamel overnight. According to Dr Burhenne, this layer acts like a magnet for dark pigments and dairy additives found in popular morning beverages.
"I can literally see the brown staining on latte and cappuccino drinkers’ teeth," Dr Burhenne said, describing the tell-tale signs he encounters in his practice. While he clarified that this particular type of discolouration is 'easy to remove during teeth cleanings', he highlighted that people can prevent the buildup entirely with a minor adjustment to their morning schedule. Also read | Should you brush teeth before or after breakfast? Dentist reveals what is best for your oral health
The 'simple fix'{{/usCountry}}
The 'simple fix'{{/usCountry}}
Rather than waiting until your coffee mug is empty to clean your teeth, Dr Burhenne argued that preemptive action is the key to a brighter smile. By removing the 'velcro' that stains latch onto, drinkers can enjoy their coffee with significantly less long-term impact on their enamel.{{/usCountry}}
Rather than waiting until your coffee mug is empty to clean your teeth, Dr Burhenne argued that preemptive action is the key to a brighter smile. By removing the 'velcro' that stains latch onto, drinkers can enjoy their coffee with significantly less long-term impact on their enamel.{{/usCountry}}
"It’s such a simple fix: brush before your coffee, not after, to remove the sticky biofilm so your teeth are less susceptible to coffee stains," he concluded.
Beyond the aesthetic benefits, dental experts often warn that brushing immediately after consuming acidic beverages like coffee can actually be harmful. Because coffee is acidic, it temporarily softens the enamel; brushing right away can scrub away that weakened enamel. Brushing before coffee protects the surface and leaves a layer of fluoride that acts as an additional barrier. Click here to know more.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.
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