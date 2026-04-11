Dentist with 40 years of experience reveals hack to avoid teeth stains: Should you brush before or after coffee?

For millions of coffee drinkers, the morning ritual is sacred, but the order of operations — caffeine first or toothbrush first — remains a point of contention. Dr Mark Burhenne, a San Francisco-based dentist with more than 40 years of experience, weighed in on the habit, suggesting that most people are doing it backward if they want to avoid stains. Also read | Don't brush your teeth before sleeping? Doctor explains why skipping brushing may do more harm than just risk cavities

To maintain a bright smile, Dr Burhenne recommends brushing before coffee to eliminate biofilm that attracts stains.; brushing afterward can harm enamel, he adds. (Freepik)

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In an insight shared via Instagram on February 20, Dr Burhenne explained that the truth about teeth staining lies in the microscopic environment of the mouth after a night of sleep. "When you drink coffee before brushing your teeth, the milk proteins stick better to your teeth, because last night’s biofilm is sticky," Dr Burhenne said.

The role of 'biofilm'

He shared that the primary culprit isn't just the coffee itself, but the layer of bacteria and proteins — known as biofilm — that accumulates on tooth enamel overnight. According to Dr Burhenne, this layer acts like a magnet for dark pigments and dairy additives found in popular morning beverages.

"I can literally see the brown staining on latte and cappuccino drinkers’ teeth," Dr Burhenne said, describing the tell-tale signs he encounters in his practice. While he clarified that this particular type of discolouration is 'easy to remove during teeth cleanings', he highlighted that people can prevent the buildup entirely with a minor adjustment to their morning schedule. Also read | Should you brush teeth before or after breakfast? Dentist reveals what is best for your oral health

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{{^usCountry}} The 'simple fix' {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 'simple fix' {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Rather than waiting until your coffee mug is empty to clean your teeth, Dr Burhenne argued that preemptive action is the key to a brighter smile. By removing the 'velcro' that stains latch onto, drinkers can enjoy their coffee with significantly less long-term impact on their enamel. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rather than waiting until your coffee mug is empty to clean your teeth, Dr Burhenne argued that preemptive action is the key to a brighter smile. By removing the 'velcro' that stains latch onto, drinkers can enjoy their coffee with significantly less long-term impact on their enamel. {{/usCountry}}

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"It’s such a simple fix: brush before your coffee, not after, to remove the sticky biofilm so your teeth are less susceptible to coffee stains," he concluded.

Beyond the aesthetic benefits, dental experts often warn that brushing immediately after consuming acidic beverages like coffee can actually be harmful. Because coffee is acidic, it temporarily softens the enamel; brushing right away can scrub away that weakened enamel. Brushing before coffee protects the surface and leaves a layer of fluoride that acts as an additional barrier. Click here to know more.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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