Dermatologist explains different types of dandruff and how to treat them: ‘Dandruff rarely looks the same…’

Just like there are different hair types, your dandruff can also present in different forms. It can look different and feel different from person to person. Identifying your type is essential, as each may have distinct underlying causes and may require a different approach to treatment and care. It is better to go for a specialised, targeted treatment approach than a one-size-fits-all plan.



ALSO READ: Face looking dull or tired? Bengaluru dermatologist shares tips to keep skin radiant: ‘Eat low-salt diet like…’ Dandruff appears as flaky white dust. (Shutterstock)

HT Lifestyle connected with Dr Ankur Sarin, dermatologist at Sarin Wellness, who confirmed that dandruff indeed looks different. He said, “In the clinic, dandruff rarely looks the same in every person.”

How are they different? At first glance, dandruff may seem like a single, uniform issue, but in reality, the way it shows up can be quite distinct. Elaborating on this, the dermatologist explained, "For some, it shows up as fine white dust on dark clothes. For others, it’s constant itching that never fully settles. And for many, it appears as oily, sticky buildup that returns even after frequent washing.”

What is actually causing dandruff? First, let's begin with the basics by learning what causes dandruff. Contrary to popular belief, the dermat debunked that it is not simply dryness or poor hygiene.

Elaborating on it in the medical context, Dr Sarin explained, “Dandruff is a recurring scalp condition linked to an imbalance involving a naturally present fungus called Malassezia.”



Further, the dermatologist elaborated that this yeast normally lives on everyone’s scalp and feeds on sebum, the natural oil produced by the scalp. In some individuals, the scalp reacts strongly to the by-products produced when this fungus breaks down oil.

Now, what does this reaction result in? Dr Sarin listed these issues:

Irritation of the scalp

Faster skin cell turnover

Clumping of dead skin cells Then you may ask why dandruff is visible as flakes? The dermatologist reasoned, “Instead of shedding invisibly, these cells stick together and become visible flakes.” Besides the visible white flakes, many report itching, redness or scalp discomfort too.

Irrespective of scalp type, Dr Sarin emphasised that dandruff can occur on oily, dry or combination scalps and is often not just about how you wash your hair, but more about what is happening on the scalp surface.