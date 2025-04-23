Dermatologist shares skin, hair care guide for teenagers: From morning to night routine, here's all you need to know

When it comes to finding the right skincare for teenagers, for many parents, choosing the gentle products and whether they should use the ones used by adults on their child's sensitive skin is a big concern. Moreover, today’s teens are bombarded with overwhelming advice and product choices on social media. Much of it is unreliable. A dermatologist shares a guide to skin and hair care for teens. (Shutterstock)

In an Instagram post shared on April 11, Dr (Major) Gurveen Waraich Garekar, a certified dermatologist, cosmetologist, and trichologist - MBBS, MD, talked about the correct skin and hair care routine that teens should follow. Here's everything she suggested as a dermatologist mom of a teen.

Morning skincare

1. Face wash: Use a gentle cleanser based on your skin type.

2. Moisturiser: Use a light gel-based moisturiser.

3. Sunscreen: Teenagers can use adult sunscreen or combo products like moisturiser with SPF(sun protection factor).

Night skincare

1. Face wash: For dry skin, use a gentle cleanser, and for oily skin, go for a salicylic acid-based product.

2. Moisturiser: For oily skin, use a light gel-based moisturiser (same as morning), while for dry skin, use a cream-based moisturiser.

3. Targeted treatment: Dr Garekar advised teenagers to go for targeted treatments as advised by a dermatologist for acne or pigmentation.

Scalp care

1. Shampoo frequency: Minimum 3 times a week.

2. Which shampoo to use: If you have an oily scalp, don't use sulfate-free shampoos. If you have dandruff, use an antifungal shampoo at least once a week. Lastly, for a dry and sensitive scalp, use a sulfate-free shampoo.

3. Oiling: Dr Garekar suggested no oiling for oily or dandruff-prone scalp, and for dry scalp, apply oil once or twice a week, before shampoo.

Lifestyle

1. Avoid sugary drinks, including cold coffee.

2. Eat a protein-rich diet: Dr Garekar suggested eating eggs, which have 'all the essential amino acids'.

3. Be physically active: The dermatologist suggested playing at least one sport.

4. Regular sleep cycle: Complete at least 8-9 hours of sleep.

Dr Garekar also penned some parental advice in her post, which included:

1. Home should be their sanctuary: “Your teen might already be facing teasing or bullying at school. Home should be their sanctuary, not another source of judgment,” Dr Garekar wrote.

2. She advised parents to avoid comments on skin, weight or appearance. “Even well-meaning remarks can reinforce insecurities,” she said.

3. Listen actively and validate their feelings: Dismissing concerns with "it's normal at your age" can make them feel unheard.

4. Celebrate all skin tones equally: Avoid favouritism based on complexion; every shade is beautiful and deserves affirmation, Dr Garekar said.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.