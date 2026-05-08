Dermatologist shares skincare tips to protect your skin from India’s sudden weather shifts

India's diverse climate exposes the skin to significant temperature changes throughout the year. Due to the diverse landscape, the switch from dry hot weather to humid monsoons and then to cold winters occurs with hardly any transition time. These changes keep the skin barrier under constant pressure, dehydrating it and making it dull, which may cause breakouts and make it appear sensitive. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Aarti Shah, M.D. (Dermatology), D.V.D, Director, Radiant Clinic, Ahmedabad, shared skincare tips you can consider to protect your skin.

Tips to ensure skin health in changing weather conditions.(Unsplash)

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Dr Aarti said, “To tackle these skin issues, one must determine how each change affects the skin and maintain a skincare routine that keeps the skin balanced, despite unpredictable environmental factors.”

Tips to strengthen the skin barrier

A strong skin barrier is the foundation of year-round skin health. India’s sudden temperature and humidity variations make the barrier more prone to moisture loss and irritation

Dr Aarti recommends using a gentle, pH-balanced cleanser to maintain this barrier without stripping natural oils. Moisturisers packed with ceramides and fatty acids help to rebuild the skin’s protective layer and lower the risk of dehydration during dry periods, especially in the northern and central regions of India, where winters are harsh.

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pH-balanced cleanser to maintain this barrier without stripping natural oils. (Unsplash)

{{^usCountry}} The shift from humid to cooler weather often causes increased dryness. Hydrating serums that feature ingredients like hyaluronic acid support moisture retention and help the skin adapt. Those who want their skin to experience deeper dehydration may benefit from additional treatments that boost the internal hydration of their skin. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The shift from humid to cooler weather often causes increased dryness. Hydrating serums that feature ingredients like hyaluronic acid support moisture retention and help the skin adapt. Those who want their skin to experience deeper dehydration may benefit from additional treatments that boost the internal hydration of their skin. {{/usCountry}}

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Sunscreen remains essential in all climates. India’s UV index stays high even during winter or cloudy days. Continuous exposure contributes to pigmentation and uneven texture, which are common concerns across the country. A broad-spectrum sunscreen used daily prevents cumulative sun damage and protects the skin while it adjusts to shifts in weather.

How to manage oil, humidity, and monsoon-related breakouts?

Humidity plays a major role in skin behaviour. Coastal regions and monsoon months often bring increased oiliness, clogged pores, and recurrent breakouts. Dr Aarti advises using lightweight gel moisturisers to help maintain hydration without adding heaviness to your skin. They balance oil production and reduce the likelihood of congestion.

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Using a gentle chemical exfoliation once will take off the layer of dead skin cells and also help in preventing blackheads and whiteheads. (Pexel)

Exfoliation is a helpful process if used properly once or twice a week. Using a gentle chemical exfoliation once will take off the layer of dead skin cells and also help in preventing blackheads and whiteheads. For instance, adding salicylic acid to your skincare routine is a great choice for oily skin that is acne-prone, and lactic acid is more suitable for sensitive or combination skin.

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Environmental changes during winter often trigger skin stress, leading to dullness, inflammation, and uneven tone, especially in urban settings. Increased pollution, smog, and dry winds raise oxidative damage, making antioxidant support essential. According to Dr Aarti, ingredients such as vitamin C help protect the skin from environmental aggressors while supporting clarity and brightness.

In particular, hydrating and overnight masks are instrumental in restoring the replenishing moisture that has been drained from the skin after being exposed to the outdoors and frequently changing climates.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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