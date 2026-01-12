Want to lose 20 kg in 3 months? Fitness trainer shares 10 strict rules to follow

Less than two weeks ago, while ushering in the new year, many among us took the resolution of taking better care of our health and fitness, and finally getting in shape. It has likely been an uphill journey ever since, and according to fitness trainer Takai Raashid, it is not going to get any easier in the coming days. Investing in trainers and a proper regimen helps fast-track weight loss results, shares Takai Raashid.(Pexel)

Taking to Instagram on January 9, Takaai shared a cheat sheet of 10 things that need to be strictly followed in order to realistically lose 20 kg within three months. “Fat loss isn’t about luck,” he wrote in the caption. “It’s about structure, discipline, and choosing progress over comfort every day.”

1. Say goodbye to sugary drinks

Soda, sweet juices, malt, and alcohol are loaded with calories that we do not need. Takaai suggests swapping them for water, green tea, or lemon-ginger water.

2. Cut back on the heavy carbs

White bread, pastries, fried snacks and massive plates of rice are not helpful while working on weight loss. Instead, we should focus more on lean protein, vegetables, and carbohydrates like oats or unripe plantains.

3. Stop the late-night snacks

The tendency to have a biscuit or juice late at night is just the “belly fat talking,” stated Takaai. What we should be doing is setting off a food cut-off time and following it rigorously. The only drink we should be drinking after dinner is water.

4. Eat out less

Fast food chains can offer tasty food, but eating them regularly can seriously stall fat loss. Home meals, on the other hand, give us greater control over daily nutrition as well as save money.

5. Move more every day

Walk after meals, take the stairs, and aim for 10,000 steps. It adds up and burns fat faster.

6. Strength train

Whether it’s weights or bodyweight exercises, strength training for two to three times a week is non-negotiable. It tightens the body and fights stubborn fat.

7. Ditch the junk

Junk foods such as biscuits, sweets and crisps are detrimental to weight loss. We should swap it with healthier snacks like fruits or Greek yoghurt.

8. Sleep like it matters

“Less sleep means more cravings and more overeating,” explained Takaai. We should be sleeping for seven to eight hours daily to allow the body to recover and shed fat properly.

9. Be mentally locked in

Cravings, social events, and family pressure are difficult to navigate. Nevertheless, it is important to learn to say no or choose better options.

10. Don’t be afraid to invest in real help

“Big goals need structure,” highlighted Takaai. It is better not to waste time guessing and take the necessary steps, such as hiring a trainer at the gym, getting expert support to fast-track results.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.