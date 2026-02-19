Do you know what complex PTSD symptoms look like? US therapist with 20 years of experience reveals 13 warning signs

Complex post-traumatic stress disorder (CPTSD) is a mental health condition that can be caused by long-term trauma. This can include prolonged child abuse or domestic violence. Complex PTSD can result from long-term trauma. (Pexel)

According to the Cleveland Clinic website, the condition is often associated with chronic trauma in childhood. However, adults who share similar experiences are also known to develop CPTSD.

Difference between PTSD and CPTSD The primary differences between post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and CPTSD are the length of trauma and the symptoms, as per the Cleveland Clinic.

Mental health experts traditionally thought short-term trauma, such as a vehicle accident or a natural disaster, to be the general cause of PTSD. However, later research indicates that long-term, repeated trauma tends to present additional symptoms to PTSD.

Both CPTSD and PTSD show symptoms of psychological and behavioural stress responses, such as flashbacks, hypervigilance and efforts to avoid distressing reminders of the traumatic event. The additional symptoms of CPTSD include chronic and extensive issues with emotional regulation, identity and sense of self, and relationships.