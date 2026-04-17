Did you know why children may show darkening of skin around neck and underarms? Bengaluru paediatrician explains

Dark patches on the skin are an increasingly common condition seen in people of all ages, including children. The patches usually appear in areas such as the neck and underarms and are not removed by washing or scrubbing. This makes them a health issue and not anything to do with cleanliness.

Dark patches on the skin are a sign of an underlying health issue, shares Dr Sheshadri. (Pinterest)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | UK surgeon shares a plant food with 18 g of protein and 8 g of fibre in just 190 calories, containing all 9 amino acids

Taking to Instagram on January 10, Dr Tejasvi Sheshadri, a paediatric endocrinologist and health content creator based in Bengaluru, shared what the patches mean when they appear in children and why they are a serious cause of concern.

Cause for dark patches on children

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} In Dr Sheshadri’s words, “If your child has darkening of the skin around the back of the neck or in the axillary region, then it is a cause of concern. This is called acanthosis nigricans. It is a dark velvety patch seen usually behind the neck in children who are overweight or obese. It is a sign of insulin resistance, and it needs to be treated immediately.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Dr Sheshadri’s words, “If your child has darkening of the skin around the back of the neck or in the axillary region, then it is a cause of concern. This is called acanthosis nigricans. It is a dark velvety patch seen usually behind the neck in children who are overweight or obese. It is a sign of insulin resistance, and it needs to be treated immediately.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Insulin is a hormone produced by the pancreas that is responsible for regulating the blood sugar level. According to the Cleveland Clinic website, insulin resistance. also known as impaired insulin sensitivity, is a complex condition in which the cells in the muscles, fat and liver do not respond to the hormone insulin as effectively as they should. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Insulin is a hormone produced by the pancreas that is responsible for regulating the blood sugar level. According to the Cleveland Clinic website, insulin resistance. also known as impaired insulin sensitivity, is a complex condition in which the cells in the muscles, fat and liver do not respond to the hormone insulin as effectively as they should. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

As a result of the increased blood sugar level, the pancreas is forced to produce more insulin. The fact that the hormone would not work as intended in children indicates the seriousness of the condition, and makes the child more prone to diabetes in future.

How to reverse insulin resistance

Acanthosis nigricans is not a contagious disease or harmful in itself. However, it is the underlying causes that require specialised treatment, which includes reversing the insulin resistance. The best way to do that is to incorporate lifestyle changes.

As per the Cleveland Clinic website, this involves the following:

Eating nutritious foods: Less added sugar and unhealthy fats, and more protein and fibre to reduce blood sugar spikes

Less added sugar and unhealthy fats, and more protein and fibre to reduce blood sugar spikes Physical activity: Working out regularly allows the glucose in the blood to be used up by the muscles, which lowers the requirement for insulin

Working out regularly allows the glucose in the blood to be used up by the muscles, which lowers the requirement for insulin Losing excess weight: In some cases, losing weight can improve insulin resistance

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON