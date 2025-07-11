Dietician recommends 5 simple ways to add dates to your diet and how many should you eat daily

Dates are more than just a topping for halwas. Yes, while they may be a hero ingredient, this dry fruit offers much more than that. They are a healthy fat considered as a sugar replacement and often used in the diet, but mindfully, of course. Simrat Kathuria, dietician and wellness coach, shared with HT Lifestyle how date or khajoor is gaining momentum in the advent of clean-eating behaviour. Dates contain fibre.(Shutterstock)

Explaining the nutritional benefits of dates, she said, “There has been much talk about sugar versus khajoor in the clean-eating movement, and rightly so, for it is a smart nutritional choice. Refined sugar is nutritionally devoid. It increases blood sugar levels, leading to weight gain and lifestyle-related diseases of moderate notoriety: type 2 diabetes, PCOS, and fatty liver. On the other hand, the indigestible-fruit-sweetener could be more than a mere sugar load; it contains fibre, iron, magnesium, potassium, vitamin B6, and antioxidants such as flavonoids and carotenoids. Eating dates regularly in moderation supports good gut health, improves iron levels (especially a boon for women), and may help maintain heart health."

How to add dates to your diet?



The dietician shared five different ways to eat dates:

Mix it with smoothies or protein shakes. Use it as a binder while preparing homemade energy balls or protein bars. Chop them up and add them to oats, yoghurt, or cereal. Use dates as a substitute for sugar in desserts like laddoos, cakes, or halwa. Stuff and eat for a quick snack.

How many dates to eat in a day?

Too much of anything isn’t good, as after all, the very core principle of healthy eating is rooted in the understanding of fine balance. The same goes for dates, too. Even with their robust nutritional profile and health benefits, dates should be consumed in moderation to avoid excess calorie or sugar intake.

Simrat shared the ideal date consumption throughout the day and added, “If you wanted to consider dates, this comes into the picture because of their low to moderate glycaemic index. Their fibre content enables dates to release sugar more slowly into the bloodstream, thus preventing insulin spikes and subsequent energy crashes. This is great for keeping away sweet cravings; you only need 2-3 dates in the mid-morning or post-lunch to offer a clean energy boost. But it is also important to understand that dates are usually very calorie-dense. Thus, for most, anywhere from two to four medium-sized dates can be fine throughout the day.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.