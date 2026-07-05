Dietitian explains why healthy eating for Indians starts with a balanced plate, not just salads

Salads have become the biggest craze when it comes to healthy food. Whether it is due to celebrity diets or trendy diets on social media, it is evident that any meal which consists of green leaves and vegetables is seen as the quickest way to lose weight. However, the nutritional value of salads should not cloud their faults. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Archana Batra, dietitian and certified diabetes educator, shared what matters more than salad.

Why healthy eating for Indians starts with a balanced plate, not just salads. (Unsplash)

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Also read | Try these 2 easy Caesar salad recipes for a refreshing meal at home: See step-by-step process

Why salads alone don't work

“Perhaps, one of the mistakes that people make is taking salads rather than meals,” said Archana. While a meal consisting of cucumbers, tomatoes and lettuce may not be very calorie-rich, it certainly lacks the required proteins, good fats and carbohydrates that our body needs.

Indians need balanced nutrition

Archana highlighted that the food we consume in India has evolved with time to fit the weather, life, and digestive system of Indians. It would be quite interesting to learn that thali, which comprises dal, roti, green vegetables, curd, and even salad, is a very balanced diet containing protein, fibre, good bacteria, vitamins, and carbohydrates. This means that rather than switching to vegetables in their raw form, we should make changes to our diet.

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Food we consume in India has evolved with time to fit the weather, life, and digestive system of Indians.

Raw isn't always better

{{^usCountry}} Even though it is generally believed that raw vegetables are better than cooked vegetables, one may say that this idea can be true in half the situations. According to Archana, people with digestive problems, thyroid conditions, IBS, or bloating find it easier to eat lightly cooked vegetables instead of eating raw salad. There are certain nutrients which can be absorbed better when cooked. Respect seasonal eating {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Even though it is generally believed that raw vegetables are better than cooked vegetables, one may say that this idea can be true in half the situations. According to Archana, people with digestive problems, thyroid conditions, IBS, or bloating find it easier to eat lightly cooked vegetables instead of eating raw salad. There are certain nutrients which can be absorbed better when cooked. Respect seasonal eating {{/usCountry}}

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One of the features of Indian cuisine is that it is made from seasonal items. For example, in the summer, cucumber, watermelon, curd, and coconut water are consumed to stay hydrated. In winters, dal, soup, millets, and other cooked veggies are consumed to get warm and increase immunity. Seasonal food is not only tradition but science as well.

Build a better plate instead

The vegetables in the salad can be combined with protein-rich items like paneer, sprouts, eggs, grilled chicken, tofu, or even beans. Rotis and brown rice are also options.

Don't ignore traditional Indian foods

Archana highlighted that the food that we eat every day consists of meals that are nutritious by their nature. Meals like khichdi with vegetables, dal-chawal, millet chapattis with sabzi, upma with vegetables, and even curd with roasted vegetables will be nutritious without making our lives difficult. It is not necessary to follow what Westerners do in order to remain healthy.

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One of the features of Indian cuisine is that it is made from seasonal items.

Healthy eating is about balance, not trends

“Sometimes, some of the healthiest foods can simply be meals that are easy, fresh, and part of our cuisine,” said Archana. Rather than getting swept up in the wave of every trendy diet, think about cooking yourself something that comprises healthy carbohydrates, proteins, vegetables, healthy fats, and variety. Salad can definitely have a place on your plate, but it shouldn’t replace healthy meals.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.