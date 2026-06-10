Woman reveals she lost 26 kg with ghar ka khana, not quinoa or expensive salads: ‘Roti and rice every single day’

In a world often saturated with complicated diet fads and restrictive eating habits, fitness content creator Ritm is turning heads online by revealing a pretty straightforward approach to health. On Instagram on June 4, she shared her transformation journey, detailing how she lost 26 kg by combining traditional 'desi' food with consistent strength training. Also read | Fitness coach shares ‘best diet to lose weight’ for men and women over 30 struggling with stubborn fat Ritm, a fitness content creator, shares her meal plan for losing 26 kg. (Instagram/ ritmsfitness)

"I eat the same three meals every day; lost 26 kg doing it," Ritm wrote in her video's caption. For her, the key to shedding the weight wasn't abandoning Indian staples, but rather leaning into a highly predictable, repetitive meal routine that eliminated the stress of meal planning.

Breakfast, lunch and dinner for weight loss Ritm broke down her fixed daily menu in the video, explaining how each meal serves a specific purpose in her fitness regimen. She kicks off her mornings by prioritising nutrition right out of the gate. "Breakfast: protein bowl every morning. No excuses," Ritm said as she explained, "This sets my protein for the day before I've even left the house."

For lunch, she transitions to a staple combination of protein, carbohydrates, and vegetables that keeps her fuelled through the afternoon. "Lunch: chicken, rice and vegetables. Every single day. Same meal. No boredom, no overthinking. Just fuel," she said.

Her evening meal brings in traditional Indian comfort food, completely defying the common misconception that carbohydrates like roti must be eliminated to achieve significant fat loss. "Dinner: chicken keema, roti and salad. Desi food every night," Ritm shared. "Nobody told me I could lose 26 kg eating roti every day, but I did. Every night," she added.