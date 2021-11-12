Divyanka Tripathi is working ‘it out by working out’

Divyanka Tripathi has the perfect Friday motivation for us. When nothing goes right, things can be worked out by a simple mantra that Divyanka follows – “by working out.” The actor, who is a fitness enthusiast, keeps sharing snippets from her fitness diaries on her Instagram profile and each of them manage to give us doses of inspiration to hit the gym.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Friday, Divyanka shared a fresh dose of fitness motivation for her Instagram family in the form of a short video compiling her fitness routine for the morning. In the video, Divyanka can be seen sweating it out at the gym. In case things are not going right or something is pulling you down in life, working it out is a solution, according to Divyanka. “Everything may be pulling you down but...work it out by working out,” wrote Divyanka.

ALSO READ: Divyanka Tripathi on being trolled for Sourabh Raaj Jain's eviction from KKK11

In the video, Divyanka can be seen cycling vigorously on a gym equipment. Dressed in a grey tee shirt and a pair of black gym trousers, Divyanka can be seen engrossed in her fitness routine. Take a look at her fitness reel here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Divyanka’s Instagram profile is replete with videos of herself sweating it out at the gym. Each of the videos document the dedication and focus the actor has for her fitness routine. A few days back, Divyanka shared a video of herself where she can be seen working out in animal flow by stretching her arm and leg muscles. “Not perfect but not so imperfect. Just learning new things and improving everyday,” wrote the actor. Take a look at her fitness routine here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Coming back to Divyanka’s cycling routine – the fitness routine performed by her in the video, comes with multiple health benefits. Cycling regularly increases cardiovascular activity, muscle strength and flexibility of the body. It also helps in improving joint mobility, posture and coordination. Regular cycling helps in decreasing body fat and stress levels as well.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter.