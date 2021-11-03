Diwali 2021: Gorge on delicious treats, but protect your teeth; here's how

Diwali is the that time of the year when people let go of all inhibitions and gorge on delicious food. Diwali sweets form a major part of the festive binge but frequently consuming sugary treats could lead to bacterial growth and acid generation which could harm teeth. This could aggravate dental issues like tooth sensitiviy and caries which could even trigger a momentary acute pain in the teeth which could make people panic.

Dr. Namrata Rupani, Founder & CEO Capture Life Dental Care says that foods with artificial colors and preservatives must be avoided.

"Sweets do not immediately cause tooth decay; rather, their stickiness contributes to tooth decay. Avoid foods that include a lot of artificial colors and preservatives. Bacterial growth and acid generation are aided by the consumption of sweet and acidic foods. Bacterial presence in the mouth generates a biofilm known as plaque that lingers on the teeth for an extended period of time. It absorbs minerals from the saliva and solidifies into tartar. This can cause gum irritation and infection, leading to gingivitis, tooth decay, and other oral problems," says Dr Rupani.

"Snacking on sweet treats during the day or for a lengthy period of time is particularly risky since corrosive acids build in the mouth every time people consume a sugary snack," she adds.

The expert also gives tips to protect teeth from damage:

Maintain proper hydration: Drink plenty of water and fresh juice at regular intervals. Drinking water before a meal helps feeling fuller and keeps from overindulging while after meals aids in the removal of food residue, cleaning the mouth, and preventing plaque buildup on the teeth. Drinking plenty of water promotes saliva production and acts as a natural mouth rinse.

Brushing: Brushing twice a day for more than two minutes in the morning and night should be done on a regular basis, regardless of how busy the festive schedule is.

Flossing: Flossing keeps food particles out from between the teeth and should be done once every day. Flossing is a simple activity that helps prevent bad breath while also avoiding cavities and gum disease.

Tongue Cleaner: The tongue also houses pathogenic microorganisms that can cause poor odorand tooth decay. It is essential to use a tongue scraper twice a day to clean the tongue.

Mouth rinse and mouthwashes: After eating, it is usually a good idea to rinse the mouth with simple water. This prevents food particles from adhering to teeth, hence preventing both tooth sensitivity and dental decay. Mouthwashes are a great way to combat dental caries, gum sensitivity, and bad breath.

