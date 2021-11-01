Diwali 2021: This is how Soha Ali Khan is preparing for the festive week ahead

Soha Ali Khan is gearing up for Diwali, but in a totally different way. The tinseltown is currently basking in the upcoming festivities of Diwali. The festival of lights, celebrated for inviting wealth and prosperity into the homes, will be celebrated on November 4, this year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While celebrities have already started scurrying through their festive collections to pick the best to wear this Diwali, Instagram is filled with colours, stunning attires and fashion cues. Soha Ali Khan is also preparing for Diwali, but in her own way. For the week ahead of festivities and a lot of lip-smacking food, Soha Ali Khan is working out like a beast to compensate for the week of “late nights, heavy food and general indulgence.”

Soha Ali Khan is a fitness enthusiast and her fitness videos are a marvel to watch. The actor swears by high intensity workouts and some of them are not for the faint-hearted. On Monday, the actor shared a fresh video of herself, right from her living room, where she can be seen working out in animal flow.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: Soha Ali Khan, in animal mode, aces military style workouts

In the video, Soha can be seen starting her fitness routine by working with weights. Then she moved on to doing pushups with her legs against a wall. She further can be seen doing squats and moving her legs on the floor and working on her abdominal muscles. In the later part of the video, Soha can be seen moving her legs on top of a table of sorts and working on her leg muscles. “A week of late nights, heavy food and general indulgence lies ahead so it’s best to prepare oneself,” she wrote on her post. Take a look:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The high intensity workouts, as performed by Soha in the video, come with multiple health benefits. They help in reducing the heart rate and the blood pressure of the body. Extra calories can be shed in a short span of time with high intensity workouts. They also help in gaining muscles and improving oxygen consumption.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter.

.