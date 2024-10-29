Diwali, the festival of lights, brings joy, excitement and vibrant celebrations filled with sweets, diyas and fireworks however, amidst the festivities, there are hidden dangers that can lead to injuries and accidents, particularly for children. As parents, it is crucial to ensure a safe environment so that your little ones can enjoy the celebrations without unnecessary worries. Diwali dangers for kids: Essential safety tips every parent needs to know to prevent burns, allergies and more (File Photo)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sanjay Wazir, Medical Director (NCR)- Neonatology and Paediatrics at Motherhood Hospitals in Gurgaon, recommended some essential safety tips and guidelines to keep your kids safe during Diwali.

Understanding the risks

Children are naturally curious and fascinated by the sights and sounds of Diwali. This curiosity can lead to various accidents, including burns, falls, and respiratory issues. Awareness of potential risks is the first step in prevention:

• Burns from Fire: The use of diyas, candles, and fireworks increases the risk of burns. Children may accidentally touch hot surfaces or get too close to open flames.

• Injuries from Fireworks: Firecrackers can cause serious injuries if not handled properly. Injuries can range from burns to more severe traumas, such as eye injuries or hearing loss from loud noises.

• Respiratory Issues: Smoke from fireworks can aggravate asthma or other respiratory conditions. Children with pre-existing conditions are particularly vulnerable.

Smoke from fireworks can aggravate asthma or other respiratory conditions in kids (Shutterstock)

• Allergic Reactions: Exposure to certain foods, colours, or materials used in decorations can trigger allergic reactions. Common allergens include nuts, dairy, and artificial colors.

• Gastrointestinal Issues: Overindulgence in sweets and rich foods during Diwali can lead to stomach upsets, diarrhea, or food poisoning, especially if food hygiene is compromised.

• Insect Bites: The festive season might involve outdoor activities that increase the likelihood of insect bites. Mosquito bites can lead to diseases like dengue or malaria, particularly in certain regions.

Diwali safety tips for your kids

1. Protect Against Burns: Teach your children to maintain a safe distance from anything that emits fire, including diyas and candles. If you are lighting lamps, place them in areas where children are less likely to roam. Always supervise children while they are near any source of heat.

2. Keep a First Aid Kit Handy: Accidents can happen, and being prepared can make all the difference. Ensure your first aid kit is stocked with essentials like band-aids, antiseptic wipes, soothing creams, and burn ointment. Familiarize yourself with basic first aid procedures to respond quickly to minor injuries.

3. Choose Safe Firecrackers: If you decide to allow your children to enjoy fireworks, make sure to purchase them from licensed vendors. Opt for safer options that can be enjoyed under adult supervision. Always have a bucket of water or sand nearby for emergency extinguishing.

4. Buy Organic Rangoli Colours: Creating colourful rangoli is a beloved tradition during Diwali. Opt for organic colours that are safe for children. Commercial colours may contain harmful chemicals that can irritate the skin or eyes. Educate your kids about the potential dangers of ingesting or rubbing these colours in their eyes.

Children participate in a rangoli making competition. Opt for organic colours that are safe for children.(PTI)

5. Be Mindful of Allergens: Diwali often involves a variety of foods. Be aware of any food allergies your children may have, and ensure their safety by preparing allergy-friendly snacks. Always read ingredient labels to avoid potential allergens.

6. Focus on Food Safety: Ensure that all food is prepared and stored safely to prevent foodborne illnesses. Keep hot foods hot and cold foods cold, and avoid leaving perishable items out for extended periods.

7. Limit Exposure to Smoke: If your child has asthma or respiratory issues, consider limiting their exposure to smoke from fireworks. Create a smoke-free zone in your home where they can safely enjoy the festivities.

8. Educate About Fire Safety: Teach children about the importance of fire safety. Discuss what to do in case of a fire, including how to "stop, drop, and roll." Familiarize them with emergency exit routes in your home.

9. Monitor for Insect Bites: If you are celebrating outdoors, use insect repellent to protect against bites. Check children regularly for bites and rashes, and seek medical attention if any allergic reactions occur.

Celebrating Diwali should be a joyful and safe experience for everyone, especially children. By taking proactive measures and educating your little ones about potential hazards, you can create a festive atmosphere filled with joy and laughter.

This Diwali, let’s prioritise safety while cherishing the moments spent with family and friends. With careful planning and supervision, you can ensure that your children have a memorable and safe celebration.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.