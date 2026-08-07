Do you get sick while travelling? Physician Dr Kunal Sood shares 5 supplements that can help

A change of air is what most of us desperately need, but it is not what suits all of us. Many people tend to fall ill or get under the weather while travelling, which can put a damper on the group’s itinerary.

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Taking to Instagram on August 6, physician Dr Kunal Sood shared a list of 6 supplements that can support the immune system and help us fall less sick while on the road. He did note that these are not a guaranteed way to prevent sickness, but rather something that can help support one’s health. They are presented as follows.

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1. Vitamin D

{{^usCountry}} Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin that helps the body absorb calcium to build bone strength and supports immune health. However, Dr Sood noted that while vitamin D helps regulate normal immune function, large clinical trials have not shown that supplementation reliably prevents respiratory infections. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin that helps the body absorb calcium to build bone strength and supports immune health. However, Dr Sood noted that while vitamin D helps regulate normal immune function, large clinical trials have not shown that supplementation reliably prevents respiratory infections. {{/usCountry}}

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“Correcting deficiency is worthwhile, but it is not a last-minute travel infection preventive,” pointed out the physician.

2. Zinc

Zinc is essential for immune cell function, but routine supplementation has not clearly been shown to prevent colds, shared Dr Sood.

“Oral zinc lozenges started within about 24 hours of symptom onset may modestly shorten a cold, while intranasal zinc products should be avoided because of smell-loss risk,” he stated.

3. Vitamin C

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Vitamin C is often taken to support immune function. Explaining its function, Dr Sood stated, “Regular vitamin C does not usually prevent colds, but it may shorten their duration slightly. Starting vitamin C only after symptoms begin has generally not been helpful, and high doses can cause gastrointestinal side effects.”

4. Probiotics

Probiotics are live bacteria or yeasts that offer health benefits upon consumption. Dr Sood noted that while some probiotic strains may modestly reduce respiratory infections, the benefits are strain-specific.

“Current CDC guidance considers the evidence insufficient to recommend probiotics for preventing travellers' diarrhoea,” he pointed out.

5. Elderberry

As per Dr Sood, “Elderberry has not reliably prevented colds, even in an air-travel study. It may modestly shorten illness or reduce symptom severity once a cold develops, but evidence remains limited.”

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Before speaking with healthcare providers about the supplements, Dr Sood shared an important nuance to keep in mind.

“These supplements have not been shown to work better when combined, and they should not replace safe food and water practices, insect precautions, or hand hygiene,” he stated.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Dr Kunal Sood, MD, is a double board-certified physician in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Medicine. He did his residency and fellowship in anesthesiology at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan, followed by a one-year fellowship in interventional pain medicine. He later became the Medical Director of the office in Germantown, Maryland.