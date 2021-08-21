Doctor debunks vaccine myths: Smoking poses higher clotting risk than vaccine

Fear of clotting has been seen as one of the main reasons why many people are still hesitant about getting vaccine against Covid-19, according to medical experts. In India over 57 crore people have taken at least one shot of the vaccine but a flurry of apprehensions continues to dominate many people and they are still not ready to take the jab.

According to the doctors, many of them express their apprehension that the vaccines in use were made in a hurry with no enough trials and hence they would face serious side effects of vaccination, if not now then a few years later.

Debunking the fears, Dr Samir Dwivedi, Medical Director (India), International SOS says smoking has far more risk of clotting than in case of vaccines. He says that clotting has been reported in rarest of the rare cases after taking Covid vaccine. "Clotting is a real but rare risk of the viral vector vaccines, as has been studied in the West, but this risk is many folds more in people who get infected with SARS CoV-2, or in someone who is taking oral contraceptive pills or even in those people who smoke cigarettes," says the doctor.

ALSO READ: Health dept opens 3,800 Co-WIN slots for second dose vaccinations

Dr Dwivedi says it is important to educate people about vaccination. "The data on vaccine trials is rigorously analysed by regulatory authorities in many countries, and only when the regulators are satisfied, is the vaccine approved. Reports of serious side effects have been very rare, and no long-term side effects have been reported after vaccinating millions of people over a period of more than 6 months," he says.

Among the common fears that stop people from getting a jab is fear of developing Covid-19 from a vaccine. "None of the Covid-19 vaccines available so far across the globe have live viruses in them, so the chance of developing Covid-19 from vaccine is just not there," says Dr. Dwivedi.

He also says that Covid vaccines generate a better immune response than a natural infection. "That is why it is important that even those who have had the infection, need to be vaccinated, despite the discussion around the need of vaccination for this subset of people," he adds.

Dr. Dwivedi signs off by saying that masking and social distancing measures will continue to play a major role until majority of people are vaccinated.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter