Mon, Aug 11, 2025
Doctor shares how stronger thighs could be the secret to longer, healthier life: ‘Don’t skip leg day'

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Published on: Aug 11, 2025 01:23 pm IST

Strong legs aren’t just for fitness, they could help you live longer. Dr Kunal Sood explains how building thigh strength can boost health and longevity.

Strong legs aren't just for climbing stairs or running marathons, they could actually help you live longer. Dr Kunal Sood, an anesthesiology and interventional pain medicine physician, shared in his August 10 Instagram post how building lower-body strength can boost longevity and protect you from age-related decline.

Strong leg muscles linked to longer life, says Dr. Kunal Sood.(Freepik)
Strong leg muscles linked to longer life, says Dr. Kunal Sood.(Freepik)

(Also read: Orthopaedic surgeon shares how 29-year-old ‘healthy young man’ died from sudden cardiac arrest: ‘No smoking, no alcohol’ )

Why your leg strength matters more than you think

"Correlation doesn't equal causation, but it makes sense. If someone has strong leg muscles, it's more likely they're also leading an overall healthy lifestyle. The point is to make sure this is part of your routine," Dr Kunal wrote in the caption.

He continued, "Although muscle strength in general is great for overall health, your leg strength might be more important than you think! Don't skip leg day."

What's the link between strong thighs and longevity

In his post, Dr Sood explains, "The secret to a long life might be in your thighs. Recent studies show that skeletal muscle strength, particularly in your quadriceps, is a strong predictor of overall health and longevity."

He continues, "In patients with coronary artery disease (CAD), stronger quadriceps are linked to a significantly lower risk of both all-cause and cardiovascular-related mortality. But it's not just CAD patients, research shows that greater upper and lower body strength can reduce the risk of death across the general population, regardless of age."

"So remember," he added, "leg day isn't just about fitness. Strengthening your legs with exercises like squats, lunges, and resistance training can actually help you add years to your life."

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

