US doctor reacts to woman dropping from 120 kg to 78 kg, reveals 2 things that helped her drastic weight loss

Dr Darshan Shah, a US-based neurologist and surgeon specialising in electrodiagnostic medicine, shared an Instagram video on May 12 highlighting how strength training and adequate protein intake are crucial for both muscle gain and weight loss. He was reacting to a woman's impressive 47 kg weight loss. Also read | Woman who lost 17 kg reveals these 3 high protein Indian vegetarian breakfast recipes helped her drastic weight loss Dr Darshan Shah decoded a woman's 47 kg weight loss in a video he posted. (Instagram/ Dr Darshan Shah)

Strength training, adequate protein intake matter

In the video he posted, Dr Shah re-shared before and after videos of the woman, who dropped from 120 kg to 78 kg. He warned people against using weight loss drugs and asked them to try strength training and increasing their protein intake instead to not just lose the extra kilos but also gain muscle.

According to him, 'lifting weights for just 45 minutes' three days a week and 'eating your goal body weight in grams of protein daily' can support weight loss by increasing metabolism, building muscle mass, and improving body composition.

‘Try these 3 habits consistently for 6 months’

He said, “I don’t know exactly how she lost the weight, but as a longevity expert, I can tell you this that the muscle she built tells me she prioritised two things — strength training and adequate protein intake.”

Dr Shah went on to explain: “If you’re lifting weights for just 45 minutes, three times a week, getting 10,000 steps on your non-lifting days, and eating your goal body weight in grams of protein daily — yes, it’s possible to lose weight and change your body without GLP-1s. Before jumping into your next diet — or reaching for Ozempic — try these three habits consistently for six months. You might be surprised by what your body can do when it’s supported properly.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.