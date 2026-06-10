Doctor shares 5 common lifestyle mistakes that may be triggering dizziness and vertigo symptoms

Most people think vertigo only happens to older adults. But today, doctors are increasingly seeing young professionals, students, and even people in their late 20s walking into clinics complaining of dizziness, head heaviness, imbalance, motion sensitivity, and a strange floating sensation — often without realising their erratic lifestyle may be the trigger. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Anirban Biswas, principal director, Institute of Neurotology, Pacific OneHealth, shared habits that might be triggering dizziness.

Common lifestyle mistakes that may be triggering dizziness and vertigo symptoms.(Unsplash)

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Dr Anirban said, “The contemporary hustle and grind culture adopted by the Gen-X is subtly eroding the body’s balance system.” “Your balance system works 24/7, even when you are sitting still,” explains Dr Biswas.

1. Binge scrolling late into the night

According to Dr Anirban, scrolling endlessly in bed may seem harmless, but it overloads the sensory systems and the brain. Sudden exposure to fast-moving visual content for hours can create overstimulation of the visual system, leading to dizziness, eye strain, motion sensitivity, and sleep disruption. If the subject has an underlying migraine diathesis (that can be there even without overt headaches), the deleterious effects are much higher.

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Scrolling endlessly in bed may seem harmless, but it overloads the sensory systems and the brain. (Unsplash)

{{^usCountry}} 2. Sitting with poor neck posture for hours {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. Sitting with poor neck posture for hours {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “The tech neck posture — where the head constantly bends forward toward screens — puts abnormal stress on neck muscles and cervical nerves connected to balance regulation,” said Dr Anirban. The muscles deep inside the neck harbours some special sensors like that in the soles of the feet and in the joints. Their purpose is to sense the stability and the position of the head on the body. In spasms of the deep neck muscles caused by faulty neck postures, these sensors are stimulated and this generates a feeling of unsteadiness of the head which different persons feel differently. 3. Treating sleep like an option, not a necessity {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The tech neck posture — where the head constantly bends forward toward screens — puts abnormal stress on neck muscles and cervical nerves connected to balance regulation,” said Dr Anirban. The muscles deep inside the neck harbours some special sensors like that in the soles of the feet and in the joints. Their purpose is to sense the stability and the position of the head on the body. In spasms of the deep neck muscles caused by faulty neck postures, these sensors are stimulated and this generates a feeling of unsteadiness of the head which different persons feel differently. 3. Treating sleep like an option, not a necessity {{/usCountry}}

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Irregular sleep schedules, late-night work culture, that upsets the circadian rhythm and reduced sleep quality directly affect brain functioning and consequently the balance. Dr Anirban highlighted that they induce a sense of instability and quite often a fuzziness or a feeling as if 'things are not right inside the head'. Lack of sleep is now emerging as a major trigger for migraine-associated vertigo and recurring sensations of destabilisation and phases of imbalance.

Lack of sleep is now emerging as a major trigger for migraine-associated vertigo and recurring sensations of destabilisation and phases of imbalance. (Unsplash)

4. Living in constant stress mode

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High stress and anxiety can overstimulate the nervous system and make the brain more sensitive and hypervigilant to motion. Even normal movements generate an amplified feeling which the subject perceives as imbalance. Many people feel lightheaded, disconnected, or “off balance” during prolonged periods of mental exhaustion without understanding the neurological connect behind it.

5. Ignoring the body’s early warning signs

Recurring dizziness, imbalance while walking, heaviness in the head, ear pressure, nausea, or floating sensations are often ignored as weakness or fatigue. Experts warn that delaying medical attention can allow underlying vestibular disorders to gradually worsen over time.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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