Doctor warns against spike in viral fevers during monsoon and festive season; shares food, hygiene and immunity tips

The monsoon rain may be soothing to your eyes and mind, but the season requires extra care and caution. What makes it worse? Festive gatherings at this time of the year when the revelry around events such as Ganesh Chaturthi and Durga Puja attract crowds. Doctors say hospitals and clinics observe a dramatic rise in viral fevers and infections during monsoon and the festive season. Protect yourself against viral infections in monsoon.(Freepik)

Viral fevers such as influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), adenoviral infections, and viral gastroenteritis, increase during the rainy season, says Dr C.C. Nair Physician/Internal Medicine, MD, FCPS, Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai.

"These spread rapidly in wet weather, since viruses survive longer on surfaces and in droplets. Seasonal patterns also weaken immunity, and people are more prone to falling ill," Dr Nair tells Health Shots in an interview.

According to the expert, festive gatherings act as a trigger as they bring a large number of people together under covered or poorly ventilated conditions.

"Handshakes, hugging, sharing meals and beverages promote droplet and surface transmission. With individuals from different districts gathering, infections spread more within communities. Besides that, contributory elements like late nights, reduced sleep, and food and beverage excesses during festivals can further compromise immunity and make the individual vulnerable to viral fevers," he adds.

How to protect children and elderly from monsoon infections?

Kids and the elderly remain the most vulnerable to viral infections. The doctor explains why: "Children's immune systems are still developing, and elderly individuals have underlying conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, or respiratory disease, which slows recovery and makes complications more likely."

Protect them by ensuring timely immunizations, particularly the flu vaccine every year

Limit their time of exposure in crowded or closed places, encouraging the use of masks when gathering together, and ensuring frequent washing of hands are all good preventive practices.

Parents can encourage handwashing before meals and dissuade children from sharing bottles, snack time, or napkins with friends.

Give them a balanced diet of fresh fruits, proteins, and proper water intake.

Elderly people must be cautioned to get enough rest and not linger for too long in crowded places.

Look out for warning signs that must be monitored. If fever lasts for more than two days, or if shortness of breath, incessant vomiting, chest pain, or drowsiness sets in, medical attention cannot be delayed.

How to stay safe in the crowd during festivals?

Food safety is an utmost precaution during this time of the year. "One should never have cut fruits, raw salads, or open food retailed in open conditions. Home-cooked food recently prepared is always better. Non-vegetarian food, especially fish, poultry, and meat, must be well cooked," says Dr Nair.

Hygiene is another factor to prevent viral infections during monsoon.

Washing hands before eating is a simple but highly effective routine to prevent gastrointestinal infections during community meals.

The mouth and nose should be covered while coughing and sneezing and attending functions should be avoided when ill.

Using personal hand sanitizers when proceeding to pandals, markets, or public events minimizes the risk of infection.

Good ventilation should also be provided indoors at parties.

Focus on immunity, suggests the expert.

Consumption of seasonal fruits and vegetables on a daily basis, probiotics like curd or buttermilk, and immunity-fortifying foods like Vitamin C, Vitamin D, and zinc enhances resistance to infections.

Adequate rest, proper exercise, and adequate hydration also enhance the natural defense of the body.

Avoid self-medication

Dr Nair advises against indiscriminate self-medication, particularly misuse of antibiotics in the case of viral fever.

"Antibiotics do not act against viral infections and may be harmful. Supportive therapy with intravenous fluids, bed rest, and medication under medical supervision remains the proper way to proceed," he adds.