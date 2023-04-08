Doctors on essential medical tests one should go for after the age of 30 and 40

With age, wear-and-tear starts happening in the body. A faulty lifestyle, however, speeds it up and in many cases even advances ageing process. The youth usually tend to ignore their health and remain oblivious to underlying issues till they take the shape of a full-blown disease. No wonder, the reports of sudden cardiac arrests and brain strokes are on the rise these days. As symptoms of a serious disease take time to appear, ignorance to early signals at time cost very dearly. It is therefore important to go for preventive health check-up to diagnose a disease early on and go for curing it. People who have history of heart disease, diabetes, blood pressure, cancer in their families especially should not delay getting the required tests so as to nip the disease in the bud and start early treatment. (Also read: Heart attack warning signs that women may confuse with menopause symptoms) People who have history of heart disease, diabetes, blood pressure, cancer in their families especially should not delay getting the required tests so as to nip the disease in the bud and start early treatment.(Freepik)

"The precarious nature of human life has become all the more evident over the past few years as new viruses and illnesses are emerging and with that a host of health problems. But only a healthy body can and will be able to deal with the various environmental and mental health issues. With age, the immunity and healing capacity of body goes on decreasing and a person should seek regular medical advice and can periodically perform certain medical tests to stay fit. Basic tests can be started after the age of 30 and certain tests pertaining to heart can be added after the age of 40," says Dr Tushar Tayal, Consultant, Internal Medicine, CK Birla Hospital.

"There is no specific test recommended below the age of 40 to any gender unless there is a family history of critical genetic illness like sickle cell anaemia, thalassemia etc, some disorders like hypertension, diabetes and history of sudden death etc. In above conditions it’s not required to undergo all the tailored health checks but consult medical specialists to know what is required.

We are seeing rise in people of younger age group coming to our OPD and asking to recommend various tests however, it is recommended that tests should only be done if it is prescribed by medical specialist," says Dr Mugdha Tapdiya, Senior Consultant- Internal Medicine, Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj.

Dr Tapdiya says that people under 40 should go for specific tests only if there is easy fatiguability, less sleep, disturbed sleep, headache for more than two weeks, breathing difficulties, recurrent fever, joint pain, muscles stiffness or cramps, dry eyes or any other symptom that does not explain the uneasiness or is unusual.

At what age is complete health check-up required

"Complete health screening check-ups are recommended after age of 42 years and every two years up to the age 60 years; after that it is recommended to have health checks every year. However again it is preferred to have a tailored tests for each individual after age 60 years rather than undergoing fixed health care packages. Best is to listen to your body. Body will give some or the other symptoms if there is any underlying proliferating disease," says Dr Tapdiya.

Tests to undergo after 30 and 40

However, in case of risk factors or any other discomfort, one should get tested after taking advice from their medical expert. Dr Tayal shares list of tests people should undergo at the age of 30 and some additional tests for people over 40.

Blood pressure monitoring: This should be done bi-annually, especially in people with strong family history; ideally BP should be below 130/84 mm Hg.

HbA1C: It can be done annually in people with sedentary lifestyle, obesity and strong family history to rule out diabetes. A person is nondiabetic at an HBA1C value below 5.7, prediabetic till 6.3 and diabetic above 6.4.

Liver function test: It can be done annually to rule out chronic liver disease and fatty liver disease.

Thyroid function test: If symptoms of underactive thyroid are present such as weight gain, hair loss and irregular menses, then you must get this test done.

Vitamin D and B12: This can be done annually and if found deficient appropriate supplements and dietary changes can be implemented.

Lipid profile: Especially in sedentary people and those with family history of heart disease this test is important. LDL cholesterol should ideally be below 100 And HDL should be in the high normal range.

Usg abdomen: This can be done annually in people with history of fatty liver or gall bladder/kidney polyps.

Breast ultrasound: Get this done every three years to rule out breast malignancy till the age of 40.

Pap smear test: This should be performed every three years to detect early changes of cervical cancer.

Screening for sexually transmitted infections: This should be done annually in individuals belonging to high-risk groups.

Tests after 40

After 40 years of age, following additional tests can be done:

1. Stool occult blood: This test can be done for early detection of colon cancer.

2. Prostate specific antigen: This is a blood marker for detection of prostate cancer in men, especially if there is family history of prostate cancer.

3. Mammogram: This should be done annually in women for early detection of breast cancer.

4. ECG -Electrocardiogram: This can be done annually for early detection of heart disease.

