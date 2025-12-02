Doctors share simple tips to keep yourself fit and healthy if you struggle with diabetes because of your desk job

We are often tethered to our desks for long, uninterrupted hours because of work. While sitting has been classified as equivalent to smoking by health experts, it is even more harmful for those who have diabetes or are at risk of developing it due to various risk factors. Successful diabetes management at a desk is not about drastic changes, but adopting practical and mindful habits.

According to Dr Vikram Vora, medical director, International SOS (India), in today’s modern work culture, this sedentary routine can take a serious toll on health and wellbeing. He told HT Lifestyle that for those with diabetes, sitting for long hours can ‘silently worsen blood sugar control, increase insulin resistance, and contribute to weight gain.’

However, managing diabetes effectively within the constraints of a demanding job is also entirely possible with a few mindfully cultivated habits. Here are the health tips Dr Vora suggests:

Take two-to-three-minute movement breaks for every half hour of sitting—stand, stretch, or walk during phone calls. (Unsplash)

1. Move, even while you work

He suggests, “Limited mobility doesn’t mean immobility. Stand or stretch for two to three minutes every half hour after being seated. Have standing meetings or walk during virtual calls. Simple leg raises, seated marches, or shoulder rolls can keep circulation active and glucose levels more stable.”

2. Eat smart, not just less

Dr Vora recommends replacing fast carbohydrates, such as heavy lunches, with balanced meals that include lean protein, high-fibre vegetables, and whole grains.

“Keep nuts, roasted chickpeas, or fruit at your desk to avoid the temptation of snacking on ultra-processed snacks. If you must eat out, opt for grilled over fried foods, and always ask for dressing on the side if ordering a salad (yes, it’s the dressing that can make salads unhealthy),” he adds.

3. Manage stress proactively

Work pressure also elevates cortisol (the stress hormone), according to Dr Vora. He adds that a raised cortisol in turn causes blood glucose to rise. “Short breathing breaks, a 5-minute mindfulness session, or simply stepping away from your desk can help reset stress levels. OTT after work seems relaxing, but it is not. Do prioritise sleep - poor rest can undermine even the best dietary discipline,” he recommends.

4. Monitor and medicate faithfully

Lastly, according to Dr Vora, regular blood glucose testing helps you understand how your body responds to food and stress. He recommends taking prescribed medication as directed. “Skipping doses to make up later is a recipe for complications,” he added.

Regularly monitor your blood sugar at work and note any patterns. (Shutterstock)

Moreover, diabetes management isn’t about perfection but about consistency. Dr Vora notes, “Even small, sustainable changes at your desk can make a profound difference to your long-term health, productivity, and quality of life. Get started and make incremental changes. The results will not be incremental but pleasantly astonishing.”

Dr Manoj Vithlani, senior consultant internal medicine, HCG Hospitals, Ahmedabad, told HT Lifestyle, “For desk job professionals living with diabetes, the challenge lies in long hours of inactivity, which can worsen glucose control and increase insulin resistance. However, managing diabetes at work is entirely achievable.”

He recommends simple, consistent habits make a real difference: “Hydration is equally important, so keep a water bottle nearby. Regularly monitor your blood sugar at work and note any patterns.”

“Remember, successful diabetes management at a desk is not about drastic changes, but adopting practical, mindful habits and being consistent to ensure both productivity and long-term health,” he added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.