Doctors urge: Add this to your midlife diet to keep your brain young and sharp

In today's fast-paced world, where diet trends come and go, one truth remains consistent: what you eat in midlife and how you maintain your body composition can significantly impact your brain health later in life. A groundbreaking research from Oxford University, University College London, and other leading institutions across Europe reveals that diet quality and waist-to-hip ratio during midlife are closely linked to brain connectivity and cognitive performance in older age.

The midlife connection to brain health

The study, published in JAMA Network Open, analyzed data from the Whitehall II Study, a longitudinal cohort that has tracked British civil service workers since 1985. With over 10,000 participants, this extensive research examined how dietary choices and waist-to-hip ratios over two decades influenced brain function and connectivity in later life.

The findings revealed that healthier diets and lower abdominal fat in midlife were associated with improved brain health, stronger memory and enhanced executive function in older adults. [Also read: Make your brain younger: This one phone setting can reverse 10 years of cognitive ageing]

Why diet and waistline matter for your brain

For years, research has shown that obesity, cardiovascular disease and diabetes increase the risk of dementia. However, this new study shifts the focus to overall diet quality and body fat distribution, rather than just individual nutrients or body weight alone.

Researchers say that people with larger waist circumferences were more likely than smaller-bellied people to have problems with the heart’s left ventricle, which pumps oxygen-rich blood to the brain and the rest of the body.(Shutterstock)

The research team used the Alternative Healthy Eating Index-2010 (AHEI-2010) to evaluate participants' dietary quality. Higher AHEI-2010 scores—indicating a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean proteins—were linked to:

Stronger brain connectivity: Higher scores were associated with increased hippocampal functional connectivity, essential for memory and cognitive flexibility.

Higher scores were associated with increased hippocampal functional connectivity, essential for memory and cognitive flexibility. Better white matter integrity: The brain’s communication pathways were better preserved, reducing the risk of cognitive decline.

The brain’s communication pathways were better preserved, reducing the risk of cognitive decline. Sharper cognitive performance: Participants with higher diet quality performed better on memory, executive function, and fluency tests.

Conversely, a higher waist-to-hip ratio in midlife was correlated with:

Weakened white matter integrity: Reduced communication between different brain regions.

Reduced communication between different brain regions. Cognitive decline: Increased risk of memory loss and slower processing speeds.

Increased risk of memory loss and slower processing speeds. Dementia risk: A trajectory toward more significant brain aging.

The science behind it

Using advanced brain imaging techniques like diffusion tensor imaging (DTI) and functional MRI (fMRI), researchers visualised how midlife lifestyle factors shape the brain. Those with better diets and healthier body composition displayed stronger neural connections and better-preserved white matter structures that are crucial for maintaining cognitive abilities with age.

A call for lifestyle changes

Experts emphasised that while genetics play a role in cognitive ageing, lifestyle factors like diet and weight management are within our control. In a commentary published alongside the study in JAMA Network Open, Dr Sharmili Edwin Thanarajah from Goethe University Frankfurt highlighted the study's significance within the larger public health challenge of preventing dementia.

He pointed out that the rising global obesity epidemic—affecting 43 percent of adults and 20 percent of children—poses a challenge for cognitive health strategies.

Cakes and cookies: A higher intake of foods like cakes, cookies, crackers or cold drinks is as bad for your waistline as for your brain. It is essential to cut down on the intake of refined sugar particularly those present in processed foods. One should instead opt for healthier options like fruits.(Unsplash)

“Personal responsibility alone won’t be enough,” said Dr Thanarajah. “We need systemic interventions to make healthier diets accessible and to create environments that support long-term wellness.”

This research underscores the importance of making healthy choices well before old age. The habits you form in your 40s and 50s could determine how sharp your mind remains in your 70s and beyond.

By adopting a nutrient-rich diet and maintaining a healthy waistline, you are investing in a future with better brain connectivity, cognitive resilience and overall well-being. So, the next time you reach for a meal, consider this: your brain will thank you decades later.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.