Make your brain younger: This one phone setting can reverse 10 years of cognitive ageing

In an age where our smartphones feel like an extension of ourselves, the idea of cutting off mobile internet might seem daunting. However, a new research suggests that taking a digital detox—specifically by blocking mobile Internet—can lead to significant improvements in mental health, attention and overall well-being. Ditch this one phone habit and watch your brain function like you are a decade younger!(Image by Shutterstock)

A simple but powerful experiment

A team of researchers from multiple universities in the US and Canada conducted a month-long study involving 467 iPhone users, with an average age of 32. Instead of asking participants to give up their phones entirely, the researchers took a more practical approach: participants installed an app that blocked mobile internet while still allowing calls and texts.

This way, essential communication remained intact but the endless cycle of scrolling, social media, and instant notifications was removed. The results were striking - after just two weeks without mobile Internet, participants reported feeling happier, more satisfied with their lives and mentally healthier.

From smartphones to satellite navigation, our lives are full of screens. We wake up to them, come home to them and carry them around all day.(Shutterstock Photo)

The improvements were comparable to the effects of cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) and reductions in age-related cognitive decline. Additionally, participants showed enhanced focus, performing better on attention tests at levels akin to reversing 10 years of cognitive ageing.

The science behind the digital detox

With the average smartphone user spending nearly five hours per day on their device and over half of Americans admitting they use their phones too much, researchers wanted to see what happens when people break free from constant connectivity. The study design strengthened its credibility by swapping groups halfway through: those who had initially blocked mobile internet regained access, while the control group had to block it. This approach confirmed that the positive changes were due to reduced internet access rather than external factors.

Key findings: The life-changing effects of blocking mobile Internet

Mental Health and Well-being: Participants who blocked mobile internet reported feeling significantly happier, with improvements surpassing the typical effects of antidepressant medications in clinical trials.

Those who took a break from mobile internet performed better on attention tests, suggesting that constant internet access impairs our ability to concentrate.

Those who took a break from mobile internet performed better on attention tests, suggesting that constant internet access impairs our ability to concentrate. More Meaningful Activities: Without the internet at their fingertips, participants spent more time socialising in person, exercising and being outdoors—activities known to boost mental health.

Without the internet at their fingertips, participants spent more time socialising in person, exercising and being outdoors—activities known to boost mental health. Better Sleep: Participants averaged about 17 more minutes of sleep per night, likely due to reduced nighttime phone use.

Participants averaged about 17 more minutes of sleep per night, likely due to reduced nighttime phone use. Reduced Digital Anxiety: Surprisingly, those with high levels of “fear of missing out” (FOMO) experienced the most significant improvements, suggesting that constant online engagement fuels, rather than alleviates, digital anxiety.

Challenges of disconnecting

While the benefits were clear, not everyone found it easy to stick with the program—only about 25% of participants maintained their mobile Internet block for the full two weeks. This highlights how deeply ingrained our reliance on constant connectivity has become. However, even those who only partially adhered to the program experienced noticeable improvements.

Finding balance in a digital world

Completely blocking mobile Internet might not be practical for everyone but the researchers suggest less extreme approaches that can still yield benefits. These include:

Setting specific times of the day for internet use.

Blocking only certain apps that are known distractions.

Taking short digital detoxes, such as “internet-free weekends.”

Using grayscale mode or limiting notifications to reduce phone temptation.

This study provided compelling evidence that constant mobile Internet access may be detrimental to our psychological well-being. While smartphones offer countless conveniences, their impact on our mental health and focus should not be ignored.

Digital detox helps one have better social interactions.(Photo: Olaser)

The key is not necessarily to abandon digital life but to find ways to moderate our usage and prioritise real-world connections. As lead researcher Adrian Ward from the University of Texas at Austin put it, “Smartphones have drastically changed our lives, but our basic human psychology remains the same. The data suggest that we are not adapted to deal with constant connection to everything all the time.”

So, if you are looking for a simple way to improve your mental health, focus and overall well-being, consider turning off your mobile Internet—even if just for a few hours a day. The results might surprise you.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.