Does your belly look like jelly? Fitness coach explains why ‘male’ workouts don’t work for women and how to fix it
Fitness coach Zarina Manaenkova explains that women's persistent belly fat may result from improper core engagement. She recommends doing home exercises.
Belly fat is the biggest concern for many women when they begin their weight-loss journey – restricting calories in their diet, working out regularly, and even practising healthy lifestyle habits. You may have been working out for many years, yet your belly may still have some loose fat.
While that is completely okay if you are healthy and don't have any visceral fat. However, if you are someone who wants toned abs, then working on your core may help you out. According to fitness coach Zarina Manaenkova, to get rid of a flabby tummy, focus on pressure regulation and fluid flow.
Why is it hard to get rid of the ‘jelly belly’
In an Instagram post shared on February 19, Zarina explained that women's bodies are a system of arches and cavities that work through pressure regulation and fluid flow. She stressed that when we restore that the jelly belly disappears.
Explaining the reason for having a ‘jelly belly’, the fitness coach noted that women train at the gym for years and follow calorie-deficient diets, but their jelly belly is still there. She added that male trainers often tell women they need to do crunches and planks (five minutes of planking in a row) to get rid of loose fat, but it doesn't help.
Why? Zarina reasoned that they are forgetting about one main component: “Your deep frontal line, your pelvic core muscles, and your deep core muscles.”
How to get rid of ‘jelly belly’
The fitness coach then showed the right way to engage these core muscles without any gym or special equipment. She suggested using the sofa in your home, or even a chair is okay, to do this exercise that will tone your core.
“I have my sofa, and so do you. Now you're going to move. You have your beautiful spine, your lower body, and your upper body. We're going to engage everything here. Push yourself away from the sofa and move one of your legs, as if you're trying to touch your forehead with your knee while pointing your toes, and then back. You're extending your spine and pointing your heel,” she instructed, explaining the movement you need to practise.
According to her, while doing the routine, one also needs to regulate their breathing, inhaling and exhaling with each move. She also suggested doing this move on each side 10 times.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
