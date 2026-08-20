Don’t blame it on age or being out of shape: Heart surgeon lists 4 exercise warning signs you shouldn’t brush off

Exercise is supposed to make you feel stronger, fitter and more energetic. But sometimes, changes in how your body responds to physical activity can signal that something needs medical attention. The challenge is that many warning signs are easy to dismiss as ageing, being out of shape or simply having a bad day.

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Board-certified cardiovascular surgeon Dr Jeremy London, in his August 19 Instagram post, highlights four symptoms that deserve attention, particularly when they represent a noticeable change from how you normally feel during exercise. (Also read: Trying to lose weight? Why sustainable lifestyle changes may matter more than extreme diets )

1. Chest tightness or shortness of breath during exertion

“Chest tightness or shortness of breath that builds with exertion and fades when you rest,” says Dr London. “This one isn’t subtle on paper. It’s subtle because of how easy it is to explain away, out of shape, carrying extra weight, bad allergy season.”

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{{^usCountry}} The pattern is important. If discomfort or breathlessness consistently appears with physical effort and improves after you stop and rest, it shouldn’t automatically be attributed to poor fitness. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The pattern is important. If discomfort or breathlessness consistently appears with physical effort and improves after you stop and rest, it shouldn’t automatically be attributed to poor fitness. {{/usCountry}}

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As Dr London puts it: “Effort brings it on, rest takes it away.” While these symptoms can have causes unrelated to the heart, new or unexplained symptoms during exercise warrant medical evaluation.

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2. Fatigue or a sudden drop in exercise capacity

Another warning sign is a noticeable change in how much activity you can comfortably handle. “The workout you always finished now wipes you out,” Dr London says, noting that people often explain this away as simply getting older.

A gradual change in fitness can be normal, especially when your routine has changed. But if an activity that was previously manageable suddenly leaves you unusually exhausted, it is worth paying attention to the change rather than dismissing it.

3. Swelling in both ankles and legs

Swelling in both legs can also be a symptom worth discussing with a doctor, particularly when it is new or persistent. Dr London points to signs such as “socks leaving deep marks” as something to notice.

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He also stresses that the pattern matters. Swelling in both ankles and legs is different from having one swollen, painful calf, which can indicate a different and potentially urgent problem.

4. Lightheadedness during exertion

Feeling lightheaded can happen for several reasons, including dehydration or inadequate food intake. But experiencing lightheadedness or feeling as though you might pass out during physical exertion deserves particular attention.

“Feeling like you might pass out during exertion carries the most weight,” Dr London says. Especially if the symptom is new, recurrent or accompanied by chest discomfort, breathlessness or palpitations, it should not be ignored.

The change matters more than the comparison

Not every one of these symptoms means there is a heart problem. In fact, many ultimately turn out to have causes unrelated to the heart. But the important question isn’t necessarily whether you are as fit as someone else. It is whether something has changed for you. As Dr London explains: “Most of these turn out to be something other than the heart. What makes one worth attention is change. Not how you compare to anyone else, how you feel now compared to six months ago.”

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Dr Jeremy London is a board-certified cardiovascular surgeon with more than 25 years of experience. He has an MD from the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University, and his focus is on the intersection of lifestyle, preventive medicine, and evidence-based longevity.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.