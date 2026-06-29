Early menopause at 30? Chandigarh gynaecologist explains why more women are experiencing it than ever before

Menopause is often seen as a natural milestone that occurs in a woman's late 40s or early 50s. As a result, symptoms such as irregular periods, hot flashes, sleep disturbances, or mood changes are barely associated with menopause when they appear in a woman in her 30s and could be associated with stress, demanding work schedules, lifestyle factors, or other health concerns. Though it is not very common, it may take place in certain women as they can experience menopause much earlier than expected. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Reema Sircar, gynaecologist, chief IVF specialist, and director, Indira IVF Hospital Limited, Chandigarh, reveals the reason behind early menopause.

Why more women are experiencing early menopause than ever before (Unsplash)

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Premature menopause

Dr Reema said, “Premature menopause refers to menopause which occurs before 40-45 years of age.” Sometimes such circumstances could be linked to a condition called premature ovarian insufficiency. Dr Reema highlighted that this is a condition where the ovaries lose their normal function earlier than expected. Since menopause is usually regarded as a transition that happens in later life, many women are surprised that such changes in the ovaries can also occur in their 30s when symptoms commonly associated with menopause occur.

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Premature menopause refers to menopause which occurs before 40-45 years of age.

Signs and symptoms of early menopause

{{^usCountry}} According to Dr Reema, one of the challenges with premature menopause is that its symptoms can easily go unrecognised. Changes in the menstrual cycle are often among the first signs. Periods may become irregular, less frequent, or stop altogether. Women may also experience hot flashes, night sweats, difficulty sleeping, vaginal dryness, reduced libido, mood fluctuations, and trouble concentrating. “Since these symptoms overlap with those associated with stress, anxiety, and with everyday life pressures, it may not immediately raise concerns about menopause, which could sometimes delay the diagnosis,” said Dr Reema. Causes of premature menopause {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr Reema, one of the challenges with premature menopause is that its symptoms can easily go unrecognised. Changes in the menstrual cycle are often among the first signs. Periods may become irregular, less frequent, or stop altogether. Women may also experience hot flashes, night sweats, difficulty sleeping, vaginal dryness, reduced libido, mood fluctuations, and trouble concentrating. “Since these symptoms overlap with those associated with stress, anxiety, and with everyday life pressures, it may not immediately raise concerns about menopause, which could sometimes delay the diagnosis,” said Dr Reema. Causes of premature menopause {{/usCountry}}

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Dr Reema highlighted that the exact cause of premature menopause is not always known; several factors have been linked to its occurrence. Genetics can at times play a significant role, especially for a woman with a family history of premature menopause. At times, autoimmune conditions can affect ovarian function, while medical treatments such as chemotherapy and radiation therapy may damage the ovaries, which can lead to premature menopause.

“One among the many reasons is smoking, which has been linked to menopause occurring at a younger age. However, in many women diagnosed with premature menopause or POI, there has been no clear cause identified,” added Dr Reema.

One among the many reasons is smoking, which has been linked to menopause occurring at a younger age.

Impact of early menopause

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Dr Reema explained that beyond fertility, premature menopause can also have implications for long-term health. Estrogen plays an important role in maintaining bone strength and supporting cardiovascular health. When estrogen levels decline at a younger age, women may face an increased risk of conditions such as osteoporosis and heart disease over time. This makes timely diagnosis and appropriate medical management important not only for reproductive health but also for overall well-being.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.