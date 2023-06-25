Eid ul Adha fitness challenges: 10 tips for staying motivated and active during the festivities

Eid ul-Adha, also known as Bakra Eid, Bakrid, or the Feast of Sacrifice, is a significant religious festival celebrated by Muslims worldwide. This sacred occasion holds immense importance and is characterized by various rituals and acts of devotion. It occurs on the tenth day of the twelfth month, Dhu-al-Hijjah, according to the Islamic lunar calendar. In India and other countries, the sighting of the crescent moon determines the declaration of Bakrid. Following the Eid prayers performed at the nearest mosque on the morning of Eid, the act of sacrifice (qurbani) is carried out, involving animals such as sheep, lamb, goat, cow, bull, or camel. (Also read: Eid-ul-Adha 2023: Healthy eating tips for a balanced Bakrid feast )

Amidst the Eid ul Adha celebrations, it's essential to prioritise your fitness and well-being.(Freepik )

The joyous festival of Eid ul Adha often brings delectable feasts and delightful indulgences. Amidst the celebrations, it's essential to prioritize your fitness and well-being. From mindful eating tips to fun workout routines, embrace the festivities while staying on track with your fitness goals. Let this occasion be a celebration of both joy and fitness as you embark on a journey of staying active and motivated.

Discover effective strategies to keep yourself motivated and maintain an active lifestyle during Eid ul Adha.

1. Plan ahead: Schedule your workouts and physical activities in advance to ensure they are incorporated into your Eid ul Adha plans.

2. Family fitness time: Involve your loved ones by organizing fun physical activities or outdoor games that everyone can participate in together.

3. Morning rituals: Start your day with a brisk walk, jog, or a quick workout to boost your energy levels and set a positive tone for the day.

4. Mindful eating: Indulge in Eid delicacies mindfully by savouring each bite and practising portion control. Balance your meals with healthy options.

5. Active celebrations: Incorporate physical activities like dancing, playing sports, or going for post-meal walks during your Eid gatherings.

6. Stay hydrated: Remember to drink plenty of water throughout the day to stay hydrated and maintain optimal energy levels.

7. Set realistic goals: Set achievable fitness goals for Eid ul Adha, whether it's increasing your step count or trying a new workout routine.

8. Stay consistent: Even during the festivities, aim to maintain your regular exercise routine or find alternative ways to stay active if you're away from your usual gym or fitness centre.

9. Accountability partner: Find a workout buddy or family member who shares your fitness goals, and support each other in staying motivated and accountable.

10. Embrace active traditions: Incorporate traditional activities like group walks, outdoor prayers, or volunteering at community events to stay active while embracing the cultural significance of Eid ul Adha.

By following these tips and embracing the fitness challenges, you can stay motivated and active during this joyous occasion. Remember, small steps towards maintaining a healthy lifestyle can make a significant difference. Let Eid ul Adha be a time not only for indulgence but also for nurturing your body and mind. By incorporating fitness into your celebrations, you can create a harmonious balance between tradition, joy, and your commitment to personal well-being.

