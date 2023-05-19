Excessive use of smartphone can lead to headache; here are expert tips for relief

With phone addiction taking over our life, most of find ourselves scrolling, checking emails, making social media updates or watching videos all day long. Many may feel pangs of anxiety when they are away from their smartphones. The excess use of smartphone is ruining our physical and mental health alike. A recent study highlighted how the earlier age of smartphone ownership is associated with poor mental health in later years. The symptoms of overuse of mobile phone include migraine, headache, dizziness, eye strain, neck pain, among others. (Pixabay)

Continuous smartphone use can also cause digital eye strain caused by improper focusing or holding the phone too close to case. This can cause headaches in adults, teenagers and even young children. The symptoms of overuse of mobile phone include migraine, headache, dizziness, eye strain, neck pain, among others. Continuous sitting in front of a computer for hours can lead to poor posture, eye strain, and muscle tension, all of which contribute to headaches. (Also read: Anand Mahindra cautions against dangers of early smartphone use by kids, shares important study)

Here's how one can relieve headaches caused by excessive smartphone use. Dr Krishnan P R, Senior Consultant - Neurology, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, Bangalore offers tips.

1. Take a break: Sometimes, the simplest solution is the best. If you're experiencing a headache, step away from your screen and take a few minutes to relax. Close your eyes, take deep breaths, and focus on letting go of any tension in your body.

2. Hydrate: Dehydration can exacerbate headaches, so make sure you are drinking enough water throughout the day. Keep a water bottle nearby and aim to drink at least eight glasses of water a day.

3. Stretch it out: Regular stretching and exercise can help alleviate headaches by reducing muscle tension. Consider doing some light stretches or exercises throughout the day, focusing on the neck and shoulder muscles that are most prone to tension.

4. Seek professional care: If your headaches are persistent or severe, it may be time to seek out professional care. A physiotherapist can help work out any knots or tension in your neck and shoulders, and can help improve posture and alignment.

5. Protect your eyes: Eye strain is a common cause of headache. Consider investing in a pair of computer glasses, which are designed to reduce eye strain and blue light exposure. Additionally, take frequent breaks to rest your eyes and avoid staring at your screen for too long.

"People who are suffering from headaches need not suffer in silence as there are several effective treatments available. Seeking advice from a qualified neurologist can be the first step towards finding relief from this painful condition. With the right approach, it is possible to overcome the discomfort and return to productivity and normal daily activities," concludes Dr Krishnan.

