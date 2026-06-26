Experiencing joint pain and stiffness? Maryland doctor shares 5 supplements to provide relief

Joint pain and stiffness are one of the most common lifestyle issues that people face with ageing. However, as a result of our increasingly sedentary lives, one is now at risk of experiencing them at much younger ages as well.

Joint pain and stiffness are very common lifestyle issues that can be helped with the right supplements. (Pexel )

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While maintaining regular healthy habits, such as exercising and eating nutritious meals, goes a long way in keeping the issue at bay, supplements also help. Taking to Instagram on June 25, Dr Kunal Sood, a Maryland-based physician in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Medicine, listed five of them.

1. Curcumin

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{{^usCountry}} Curcumin is the primary bioactive polyphenol found in turmeric. Its medicinal properties are well documented, and it is known for helping with joint aches. The absorption of curcumin from turmeric is greatly improved when paired with black pepper. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Curcumin is the primary bioactive polyphenol found in turmeric. Its medicinal properties are well documented, and it is known for helping with joint aches. The absorption of curcumin from turmeric is greatly improved when paired with black pepper. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Explaining the benefits, Dr Sood stated, “Curcumin targets inflammatory pathways such as NF-κB, COX-2, cytokines, and oxidative stress. Clinical trials and meta-analyses suggest improvements in pain, stiffness, and function in osteoarthritis, with some studies reporting symptom relief comparable to NSAIDs (nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs) over the short term.” 2. Boswellia {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Explaining the benefits, Dr Sood stated, “Curcumin targets inflammatory pathways such as NF-κB, COX-2, cytokines, and oxidative stress. Clinical trials and meta-analyses suggest improvements in pain, stiffness, and function in osteoarthritis, with some studies reporting symptom relief comparable to NSAIDs (nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs) over the short term.” 2. Boswellia {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A herbal extract from the plant with the same name, as per Dr Sood, “Boswellia contains boswellic acids that inhibit 5-lipoxygenase and other inflammatory pathways involved in synovitis and joint discomfort. Meta-analyses report improvements in pain, stiffness, and function, with benefits often appearing after at least four weeks.” 3. Omega-3s {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A herbal extract from the plant with the same name, as per Dr Sood, “Boswellia contains boswellic acids that inhibit 5-lipoxygenase and other inflammatory pathways involved in synovitis and joint discomfort. Meta-analyses report improvements in pain, stiffness, and function, with benefits often appearing after at least four weeks.” 3. Omega-3s {{/usCountry}}

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While people are often worried about their cholesterol intake, there are certain good cholesterols that are beneficial for health. Among them are omega-3 fatty acids, which also help relieve joint pain.

EPA and DHA are essential long-chain omega-3 fatty acids often found in fatty fish. According to Dr Sood, they “influence inflammatory lipid signalling and help generate specialised pro-resolving mediators. Studies show modest improvements in osteoarthritis pain and function, while rheumatoid arthritis studies suggest reductions in morning stiffness and NSAID requirements.”

4. Collagen

Collagen is a structural protein found in the human body. “Collagen supplements may support joint tissues through connective tissue and immune-related pathways, depending on the formulation,” noted Dr Sood. “Meta-analyses suggest small-to-moderate improvements in pain and function, though current evidence does not show cartilage regeneration.”

5. Vitamin D

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Vitamin D is a fat-soluble micronutrient that is essential for bone health, calcium absorption, and immune function. When an individual is deficient in vitamin D, supplements are a great way to bridge the gap.

“Low vitamin D can contribute to bone pain, muscle weakness, and impaired mineralisation. Correcting deficiency may improve function, but vitamin D has not been established as a reliable osteoarthritis pain treatment in vitamin D-replete adults,” noted Dr Sood.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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