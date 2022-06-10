Expert tips on how to take care of nutrition despite a hectic schedule

Often in the middle of a hectic schedule, we miss out on our nutrition. This further creates an unhealthy lifestyle for us, which affects our body and health. A proper nutrition and a balanced diet help our body in fighting chronic diseases. It also helps in boosting immunity, the cardiovascular health and lowering high cholesterol. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Kavita Devgan, Nutritionist, Tata Sampann noted down five tips on how to take care of nutrition despite a hectic schedule. Take a look at it here:

Breakfast: Breakfast is non-negotiable. Missing out on the most important meal of the day by rushing through it with a glass of milk further leads to lowered stamina, brain fog and weight gain. "In fact, breakfast eaters are known to be slimmer, fitter, have more energy, better memory and also much healthier. So, miss this meal only if you want to shortchange your health. To avoid missing wake up 30 minutes earlier or plan for the breakfast the night before you go to sleep,” said Kavita Devgan.

Stay prepared: Planning is required to keep up with the nutrition. It is recommended to stir veggies and store them in different boxes to be used with food items in order to increase the nutrition value. "Keep boiled potatoes and sweet potatoes always stocked up. Can help put together a veggie - matar aloo, dahi aloo, potato salad, aloo beans… in a jiffy. Make and store some stuff that can be stored for later use - for example tomato and coriander-mint chutney and onion gravy mix, so that you can use them as a curry base or sandwich spread quickly,” said Kavita Devgan. She further added that we can prepare our next meal with the first meal to save time.

Lentils: Lentils come to the rescue when we are missing out on nutrition in the daily diet. They are loaded with protein, fibre and other nutrition, which help in covering up for the absence of a healthy diet. They can also be creatively used in a lot of food items.

Colourful plate: "Eating a colourful diet that is the easiest and most effective way to ensure wellbeing and to keep myriad diseases at bay. That is because eating a colourful diet is the easiest and most effective way to automatically ensure wellbeing and better disease prevention. So, eat a rainbow plate - yellow, red, green, purple. Include produce of all colours in your diet,” said the nutritionist.

Eat whole: The nutritionist recommended that we should focus on incorporating whole grains as fifty percent of our diet. It is also advised to buy pure spiced with their oil intact.

