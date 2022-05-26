Diet and nutrition tips to stay healthy and fit amid heatwave in India

Heatwaves of over 40 degrees Celsius have been hitting many parts of India and health experts warn that when the body temperature rises above 40 degrees Celsius, a life-threatening condition known as heat stroke occurs, which is why we must seek specific fruits and vegetables to cool off during these swampy days of summer and revive and rejuvenate our spirits. Health experts have revealed that infants and older people are more prone to the adverse effects of heatwave because in infants the central nervous system is not very well developed and in the older people, they have poor adaptability to temperature control and it becomes difficult for them to maintain or regulate the body temperature effectively.

According to medical experts, if there's a sudden change of temperature, it could lead to a heat stroke. Like if you're traveling in an AC bus or working in a office with high or very low temperatures and then you suddenly step out and get exposed to heat, in such instances, it becomes very difficult for the body to regulate temperature and therefore it can lead to a heat stroke.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Neha Premjee, Ayurvedic Nutritionist and Wellness Expert, revealed, “According to Ayurveda, summer is the pitta season which means it corresponds to the element of fire hence, you need to have cooling foods to balance your body. Focus on foods like watermelon, celery, lettuce, cucumber, drink green juices and foods like raw salads for lunch, which especially are extremely pacifying for the pitta dosha. Also, make sure that you remain hydrated and make sure you are drinking things like chaas and coconut water that also pacifies the pitta dosha.”

Certified Nutritionist Garima Goyal advised, “First of all, being hydrated is very important. Due to work pressure and sedentary lifestyle, people often forget to drink water or enough water. At least 3 to 4 litres of water everybody should have in the summer. Secondly, have foods which are good for your gut health in summer. Curd, yogurt, salads, fruits like watermelon and musk melon which contain more water should be consumed. A person should avoid eating meat spicy, oily and deep fried food. Electrolytes are very important to feel energised. Lemon water, mint water and cucumber water can be consumed. All sorts of things including more water can be consumed to avoid heat strokes.”

She listed 3 things to stay healthy and fit amid heatwave in India:

1. Coconut Water - It is high in various critical minerals and vitamins, thanks to its 94 per cent water content. One glass of coconut water a day can keep you hydrated and cool all day.

2. Buttermilk - Buttermilk is a cooling agent filled with a variety of nutrients and is an age-old home cure to protect yourself from the effects of the heat.

3. Watermelon - Watermelon is an antioxidant-rich summer fruit with cooling characteristics that might help you feel better within. Watermelon juice or slices, which contain 92 per cent water, assist in overcoming the heat and reduce bloating.