Father's Day 2024: The ultimate guide to men's skincare essentials for keeping dad’s skin healthy and vibrant

Father's Day is the perfect occasion to focus on an often-overlooked gift: skincare. Although skincare is frequently associated with women, it is equally vital for men. Men's skin differs from women's, it is generally thicker, oilier and more susceptible to specific irritations, particularly from shaving. Therefore, a customised skincare regimen is essential. Proper skincare helps maintain healthy, vibrant skin and prevents common problems such as dryness, irritation, and signs of ageing. By gifting skincare essentials, you can help dads adopt a routine that addresses their unique needs, ensuring their skin remains in top condition. Consider these basic essentials to get started. (Also read: Father's Day 2024 Gifting Guide: Last-minute Father's Day gift ideas to surprise your dad ) This Father's Day, elevate your dad's grooming routine with essential skincare tips.(Freepik)

Essential skincare tips for men

Dr Haritha M, MD, DVL, Consultant Dermatologist, Ambrosia clinic, shared with HT Lifestyle some key skincare tips and essentials every dad should have to maintain vibrant, healthy skin.

1. Cleanser

The foundation of any skincare routine is a good cleanser. A facial cleanser helps remove dirt, oil, and impurities that accumulate throughout the day. For men, a gel or foam cleanser works well, especially for those with oily or combination skin. For those with dry or sensitive skin, a cream-based cleanser can be more soothing and less drying. Look for products with natural ingredients like aloe vera or chamomile for a gentle cleanse.

2. Exfoliator

Exfoliating helps to remove dead skin cells, promoting a smoother and clearer complexion. Exfoliation also prevents ingrown hairs, a common issue due to shaving. Aim to exfoliate 1-3 times a week, depending on your skin type. Physical exfoliants with small, gentle particles or chemical exfoliants containing alpha-hydroxy acids (AHAs) or beta-hydroxy acids (BHAs) can be beneficial.

3. Moisturiser

Moisturising is essential to keep the skin hydrated and to create a barrier against environmental damage. Ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and ceramides are excellent for hydration without making the skin feel oily. For more intense and long-lasting hydration, advanced treatments like bio remodelling and hydrostretch therapy can be highly effective.

Bio remodelling treatments, such as Profhilo, use ultrapure hyaluronic acid to deeply hydrate and improve elasticity in areas like the face, neck, and hands. This approach stimulates collagen and elastin production, resulting in healthier and more radiant skin.

Another recommended option is Viscoderm Hydrobooster. This treatment uses stabilised hyaluronic acid to moisturise and revitalise tissues with minimal discomfort. It helps reduce wrinkles, refine skin texture, and enhance elasticity, particularly around the mouth, eyes, and forehead.

4. Sunscreen

One of the most critical yet frequently neglected steps in a skincare routine is sunscreen. Protecting the skin from harmful UV rays can prevent premature ageing and reduce the risk of skin cancer. A broad-spectrum SPF 30 or higher is recommended for daily use. Many modern sunscreens are formulated to be lightweight and non-greasy, making them suitable for everyday wear. For convenience, consider a moisturiser with built-in SPF.

5. Shaving essentials

Shaving can be tough on the skin, causing irritation, redness, and razor burn. An aftershave balm can soothe and moisturise freshly shaved skin. Opt for alcohol-free balms with calming ingredients such as aloe vera, witch hazel, and chamomile, which help reduce irritation and promote healing. Additionally, beard oil is an essential part of grooming. It helps to keep the beard soft, shiny, and healthy while moisturising the skin beneath. Look for oils with natural ingredients like argan oil, jojoba oil, and vitamin E, which provide nourishment without leaving a greasy residue.

6. Serum

Serums are packed with active ingredients that target specific skin concerns such as ageing, pigmentation, or dryness. For dads new to skincare, a simple hydrating serum with hyaluronic acid can provide an extra layer of moisture. For those looking to address signs of ageing, a serum with retinol or vitamin C can be beneficial.

7. Eye cream and lip balm

The skin around the eyes is delicate and often the first area to show signs of ageing and fatigue. An eye cream can help reduce puffiness, dark circles, and fine lines. Look for products with caffeine, peptides, or antioxidants for the best results. Often neglected, lip care is important too. A good lip balm can prevent chapped lips and keep them moisturised. Choose a balm with SPF to protect the lips from sun damage.