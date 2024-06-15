Father's Day 2024 Gifting Guide: Last-minute Father's Day gift ideas to surprise your dad

Father's Day 2024 Gifting Guide: Father's Day is almost here. The festival falls on the third Sunday of June, and this year, it is on June 16. So, if you haven't done so already, this should be the ideal time for you to buy a gift for your dad to show your appreciation. But if you cannot decide what to get your dad, we put together a list of last-minute Father's Day gift ideas. Whether he loves cooking, exercising or gardening, this list is perfect for every dad. Father's Day 2024 Gifting Guide: Check out these unique last-minute Father's Day gift ideas to surprise your dad. (Pexels)

Father's Day 2024 Gifting Guide: Unique last-minute gift ideas to surprise your dad

Complete his to-do list

Father's Day 2024 Gifting Guide: Complete your dad's pending tasks and lessen his burden.

As our parents age and certain tasks become difficult, many things on their to-do lists pile up and never get done. So, why not take some time out of your day to tick off these tasks for your dad on Father's Day? You can fix that light bulb in their garage, stock up their kitchen with essentials, fix their electronics, replenish their garden with compost, or take them out for long-delayed health checkups. This way, you will spend quality time with them and lessen their burden.

A gym membership

It is quite necessary that your parents stay healthy as they age by moving regularly and exercising. So, this Father's Day, get your dad a membership at his local gym and make sure he attends. It doesn't necessarily have to be a gym membership. If your father wants to learn to swim, enrol him in swimming classes. If he likes lawn tennis, sign him up for the same.

Pick up a hobby

You can pick up a hobby with your dad and continue it with him to increase the quality time you spend together. You can choose from options such as gardening, pottery, painting, cooking on weekends, crocheting, and more.

Cook his favourite dish

Father's Day 2024 Gifting Guide: Cook you dad's favourite meal and enjoy a dinner date with him. (Pexels)

While taking your dad out on a dinner date is a great idea, you can also cook his favourite dish at home. It would be a memorable gesture for him. If you know how to cook, learn about his favourite dishes, pull up recipes from the internet, buy the ingredients, put on your chef hat, and start cooking. Wrap up the day by whipping up his favourite dessert.

Plants to spruce up his home

Jump-start your father's plant-parent era with the gift of indoor and outdoor plants to spruce up his home. You can also get him the pots, manure, and all the gardening tools to kickstart his journey.

Spruce up his kitchen tools

For the dad who'd rather be cooking at home for their family on the weekends or whenever they have free time on their hands, sprucing up their kitchen with the best cookware items and aesthetic cutlery is a great option. You can even get the gifts engraved with his initials to make it extra special.